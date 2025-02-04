Suhana Khan goes formal on red carpet in gray bodysuit and pants, while Shah Rukh Khan flaunts his 1 crore watch

When it comes to style, Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan have always showcased their impeccable fashion sense. Last night, at the announcement of Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, King Khan and his family graced the red carpet in style. Suhana Khan added a formal twist to the event, while her father looked effortlessly dashing. Let’s break down their looks.

As a fan of effortless fashion who believes in letting her outfit speak for itself, Suhana Khan consistently serves as a style guide. At her latest appearance, she effortlessly pulled off a formal look that can seamlessly transition into a perfect party ensemble. She wore a tailored gray bodysuit featuring a subtle neckline, structured shoulders, full sleeves, and a fitted bodice. The silhouette accentuated her figure beautifully, while the cutout detail at the waist added a bold touch.

Creating a perfectly matched look, the actress styled her bodysuit with gray pants. The wide silhouette, neat waistband, and button details perfectly elevated her appearance.

Her outfit was enough to steal the spotlight, so she kept her accessories minimal. Round earrings adorned her ears, while a Hermès mini bag added the perfect finishing touch to her look.

The radiant makeup, featuring a concealer and foundation base, was enhanced with a blush glow, black eyeliner, and lipstick for a flawless finish. Her hair was left open, falling below her shoulders with a middle part. To complete her ensemble, she opted for black stilettos.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan looked effortlessly dashing in an all-black outfit. He wore a patterned black silk shirt with the top few buttons open, rolled-up sleeves, and a relaxed fit. The actor paired it with straight-fit black pants and a textured black leather belt, adding a refined touch to his look.

His well-groomed hairstyle and Christian Dior shoes enhanced his stunning look, but the highlight was his Patek Philippe watch. As per reports, it is valued at approximately ₹1,00,13,000 (₹1 crore).

Both father and daughter brought their best to the red carpet, effortlessly grabbing the audience’s attention. With every public appearance, they set new style goals and continue to inspire fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.