Suhana Khan in a Self-Portrait ribbed knit dress styled with Louis Vuitton bag is a glam blue girl

Suhana Khan does it again! Is she a bodycon girl forever? Looks like it. Her IG is laced with archives of looks in super tight fitted dresses and we can now confidently trust her with A-Z tips on how to wear these. The Archies actress has given us countless testimonies to prove bodycon dresses are exciting to wear anywhere and any day. Her style is a symbol of oomph and on this note let us take a 'bleu-tiful' look at her recent airport getup.

We saw Suhana last jet off with her sibling Aryan Khan to Dubai. They took the flight from Mumbai to attend an event in the International holiday destination. While it was a trophy event, the actress herself looked like the best trophy as she arrived back at the bay. Guarded by men in blue, the new star on the Bollywood block dressed up in a too-casual look with a sporty allure.

It's not an unexpected Suhana slay move, she's been there, done that. So, what did we enjoy about her latest look? She rocked a Self-Portrait ribbed knit figure-hugging midi dress. It had long sleeves, a spread V collar, and a deep V neckline. Looks like what we would wear to a date as well but trade in shoes for stilettos that is if you aren't a sneakers person. A little spin of your own feels fab.

The Rs. 49,931.67 dress gave us a chance to admire it more with two gold diamond-shaped front-button fastening details. This outfit was stylishly and opulently accessorised with Louis Vuitton's Coussin PM handbag which had a fabric strap and three puffed-up layers. She donned it as a shoulder bag and also put on her cool sneakers. Pink nail colour and lipstick to match, how's that? Suhana also wore mini gold earrings, her straight hairdo was left down with a middle part, and does her makeup look dewy to you as well? Black eyeliner and ample swipes of mascara always do good.

