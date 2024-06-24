Suhana Khan masters layering with her glamorous denim mini dress and trench coat ensemble

In the fashion scene, some pieces never go out of style and one such garment is trench coats. Because of their classic style and practicality, they have been a staple in wardrobes for over a century. Trench coats have also found their place in the closet of Bollywood celebs like Suhana Khan. And, she only recently showed us how to elevate a basic look with a unique combination.

If you are also pondering over the elegance of trench coats and need some fashion inspiration, look no further than Suhana Khan’s latest photo. Let’s break down her latest look for you which might help you style this classic outerwear.

Suhana Khan’s latest look

Suhana in her latest fashion statement chose a blue denim mini dress as the base of her outfit. Her dress had a long zipper which gave it a trendy appeal and also made it versatile for various occasions.

Layered over the denim dress was a brown trench coat that caught our attention. Her trench coat featured a lapel collar and long sleeves with buttoned tabs, adding to its sophisticated look.

It also had front welt pockets, button fastening, and a belt to cinch the waist, enhancing her silhouette. The brown color of the coat complemented the blue denim beautifully, creating a harmonious ensemble. With this outfit, the actress proved that simple yet well-chosen layers can transform the outfit.

Suhana’s accessories and glam

The Archies actress complemented her ensemble with a vibrant yellow Bottega Venetta bag, adding a pop of color that contrasted beautifully with her trench coat. She wore black sunglasses to finish her look.

For her make-up, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter opted for a natural look. She wore brown lipstick which was in sync with the earthy tones of her outfit and gave subtle warmth to her lips. Her cheeks were also adorned with a hint of brown blush.

To complement her look further, Suhana opted for red nail polish adding bold and stylish contrast to her appearance.

Her hair was left down, flowing freely over her shoulders. The relaxed hairstyle gave a casual charm to her look.

The recent photos posted by Suhana Khan are quite cool and reflect how well she carries the style statement. Starting from her choice of accessories in this case the yellow Bottega Veneta bag, and black sunglasses to her makeup, and hairstyle; all these factors compile to ensure that she looks put together in an elegant manner.

This fashion icon of ours keeps on setting trends and inspiring countless individuals all over the world. This quality of mixing and matching some luxurious clothing accessories and dressing with everyday essentials makes her an emerging fashion icon.

