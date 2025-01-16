Suhana Khan nails snazzy airport look in blue suede jacket paired with wide-leg denim jeans

Fashion runs in the genes of Suhana Khan, and she can easily light up red carpets, but guess what? The young starlet does the same when she is spotted at the airport, without trying hard. Suhana can turn even the most casual travel outfits into statement-worthy ensembles, and her latest airport look in a jacket and wide-leg jeans is all the proof we need. Let’s take a closer look.

Suhana went with a minimal black top featuring a flattering V-neck—the kind of piece that's both classic and easy-going chic. The wide-legged denim paired with her look was a perfect match for that relaxed yet fashionable finish.

And here's where it gets interesting as Suhana layered her top with the ultimate blue suede jacket to turn the ensemble a few notches up in the coolness factor. She left it open for the cool charm to come through while being smart enough for formal occasions. The chest pockets and shoulder zippers really brought the jacket into focus.

Suhana Khan went for fine details, which involved a dainty necklace and tiny earrings—just enough to catch the light and not overpower the look. A black handbag that added sophistication to her look completed the outfit. And then, of course, the footwear—a pair of white sneakers that did not only fit but made the airport outfit fresh and casual.

Suhana decided to go for simple makeup. Blushed cheeks for that natural glow and cherry-red nails to add a pop of color. Her nude eyeshadow paired well with the slight eye makeup and could only put the focus on her easy-breezy elegance. Finally, she left her hair open in soft waves, completing the airport look with a relaxed yet polished finish.

Suhana Khan may just have cracked the code on how to look like a star without even breaking a sweat. Stay tuned for more such travel-style inspiration, and who knows—next time you spot her at the airport, she might just be making an even bigger fashion statement.