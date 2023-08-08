Suhana Khan pairs cute maxi dress from Nelly with Louis Vuitton bag for classy outfit; Find out its price

Suhana Khan, the daughter of renowned Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, has now turned into a proper fashion icon for many. Her sense of style is often admired and emulated by fans around the world. Recently, Suhana’s choice of attire caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts as she effortlessly combined a cute maxi dress from Nelly with a luxurious Louis Vuitton bag, creating a classy and chic outfit that resonates with her impeccable taste.

So, what are we even waiting for? Why don’t we delve right in and have a closer look at her stylish outfit to figure out how she created such a fashionable symphony? Let’s dive right in.

Suhana Khan looked serene in a pearly white maxi dress

The talented actress chose to wear the white Kiss The Sky Floral Maxi Dress from Nelly worth Rs. 5,440. This dress featured a stylish front tie-up with a corset-like silhouette, ruched sleeves, and a flowy skirt. She chose to pair this outfit with minimal accessories to let the dress take center stage and steal all the much-deserved focus. She also chose to complete her super stylish outfit with black classy criss-cross sliders. Suhana Khan’s choice of a cute maxi dress from Nelly reflects her inclination towards modern and youthful fashion. The maxi dress, adorned with a flattering silhouette, showcases her knack for selecting pieces that accentuate her natural elegance. Doesn’t she look simply great?

But that’s not all, the focus lies on the Louis Vuitton On My Side MM Monogram Tufting Side Leather Tote Galet that Suhana carried to add to her outfit. This versatile piece features a cross-body strap and two leather handles for carrying by hand. Combining durable small-grained calf leather and Nappa Softy leather with signature Monogram tufting, this bag is an elegant home for your daily essentials. Plus, its A4 size and generous volume, make it practical and ideal for everyday use. This extravagant bag is worth Rs. 3,54,050. Louis Vuitton, synonymous with opulence and sophistication, perfectly complements Suhana’s choice of outfit. The bag also contributes to the overall elevated appearance she effortlessly portrays. Isn’t that supremely luxurious?

Suhana Khan’s ensemble is a prime example of how to curate a classy and elegant outfit by mixing high-end luxury with accessible fashion. By pairing a chic maxi dress with a prestigious Louis Vuitton bag, she showcases her ability to strike the right balance between trendy and timeless, ensuring her look appeals to a wide range of audiences. Suhana Khan’s fashion choices have consistently been under the spotlight and it solidifies her status as a trendsetter. With an innate ability to effortlessly blend different elements of fashion. Her recent ensembles serve as an inspiration to fashion enthusiasts who aspire to curate outfits that exude elegance, sophistication, and personal flair. Her choice of a classy and stylish outfit once again reinforces her reputation as a fashion icon to watch.

So, what did you think of her gorgeous outfit? Are you a fan? Would you like to recreate it? Comment below to let us know.

