Suhana Khan pairs her oh-so-hot look with Dior bag worth a jaw-dropping price of Rs 10 lacs

Suhana Khan, the effortlessly elegant and attractive daughter of SRK, is one name that has been making waves among the Gen-Z crowd. While her acting abilities have yet to be completely explored, her outstanding fashion sense is apparent.

Suhana understands how to make black seem sleek and classy, whether it's for a red carpet event or a casual excursion. Her look exudes confidence and grace. Suhana Khan just posted a slew of photos on Instagram, and she's killing it in black yet again! This girl is a real black lover, as seen by her current outfit. Stay tuned as we decipher her outstanding fashion sense!

Suhana Khan’s corded corset top with sultry side-slit skirt

Suhana Khan stepped out in a black corset top that highlighted her curves in all the right ways. This figure-hugging item not only highlighted her amazing form, but it also gave a touch of intrigue to her look. The rigid corset had a dramatic vertical lined texture that added dimension to her outfit.

The gold button detailing offered a rich and sophisticated touch to her attire, boosting the entire design. Suhana knows how to turn heads, and her black corset top was no exception. It's safe to say she perfected the art of mixing elegance and refinement in a single gorgeous appearance.

Suhana Khan's fashion game is on point once again, and this time she's wearing a gorgeous Rhycni ensemble. Her ensemble includes a corded corset top, which costs Rs. 38,000. The corset clings her shape flawlessly, highlighting her curves in all the right places. The top is paired with a solid black skirt, which gives a sense of refinement to the whole outfit.

But here's where things get exciting: the skirt has a thigh-high side split, which adds a sense of flirtiness and drama. This stunning ensemble was expertly styled by the amazing Lakshmi Lehr, who has a flair for producing jaw-dropping fashion moments.

Suhana Khan’s luxurious accessories for this jaw-dropping look

Suhana Khan has long been recognised for her understated approach to jewelry, using discreet studs or exquisite drop earrings. Let's take a closer look at what she wore with this gorgeous ensemble. To begin, she decorated her ears with gold stone studded tiny earrings from Isharya, which added a bit of glitter to her ensemble. These beauties cost only Rs. 4,800, illustrating that you don't have to break the budget to make a fashion statement.

Suhana accessorized her hand with a gorgeous and little yellow Dior purse, but that's not all. This adorable little piece costs a staggering Rs. 9,91,086, demonstrating her appreciation of luxury and high-end design. She wrapped off her accessories with black heels.

Suhana's hairdo was effortless open loose waves, neatly done with a middle division. Sanjana Ghediya, who understands how to bring out the most in Suhana's locks, deserves credit for this stunning hairstyle.

Suhana chose an illuminating base for her makeup, which gave her skin a vibrant and shining appearance. Her eyes were enhanced with smeared eyeliner, giving her whole appearance a tinge of sultriness. Finally, a gorgeous brown lipstick was applied to her lips, finishing the cosmetics look with a touch of warmth and refinement. Nikita Thadani deserves credit for her exquisite makeup, as she clearly understands how to accentuate Suhana's innate beauty.

Did you like Suhana’s outfit? If yes please let us know in the comments section below.

