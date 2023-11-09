Suhana Khan rocks navy blue crop top and side slit skirt, proving dark fashion can be playful too

Suhana Khan, the stunning Gen-Z starlet is all set to make her big screen debut with the upcoming OTT release titled The Archies. She recently stepped out wearing a navy blue crop top with a side slit skirt. With respect to her fashionable offerings, we have come to realize Suhana's apparent fondness for dark hues. Whether she's doing her things at a formal occasion in a gorgeous co-ord costume that screams confidence or keeping it cool and relaxed in a black bodycon dress, King Khan's daughter knows how to rock those dark colors like it's nobody’s business!

So, brace yourselves to watch Suhana Khan crush the fashion game with her typical dark and edgy style!

Suhana Khan’s ethereal navy blue top with side slit detailing

This time, she stunned in a gorgeous navy blue co-ord outfit. The top was a genuine show-stopper, with two thin white stripes on the half sleeves providing a touch of elegance. Also, we love that adorable flap collar which was just another white stripe contrasting well with the rich navy blue cloth. Needless to mention the button detailing on the front is such a gorgeous touch! Suhana wore the top with a black short skirt that included a side slit for just the perfect amount of sass. The entire set is priced at Rs. 14,500 and is from the renowned designers Shantanu and Nikhil.

More about Suhana Khan’s navy blue co-ord set look!

Let us now focus on the magnificent accessories that completed Suhana Khan's captivating outfit. She wore a heavy golden bracelet on one wrist, which provided a sense of beauty and class to her look. It was the ideal addition to complement her entire look. But hold on, there's more! Suhana completed her look with a pair of burgundy-colored heels with a glossy sheen. These shoes not only brought a splash of color to her ensemble but also projected confidence and glamor. What's more, guess what? The price of these stunning heels is Rs. 6,888. Suhana's flawless appearance is courtesy of her excellent stylist, Poornamrita Singh.

Suhana's basic yet gorgeous makeup look was created by Natasha Nischol. Her makeup was basic yet immaculate, with a matte-finished base that highlighted her inherent beauty. But it was the eyeliner that complemented her eyes flawlessly, providing a touch of drama and appeal. Suhana finished the look with a nude-colored lipstick that added a modest and exquisite touch to her lips. Hairstylist Avan Contractor styled Suhana’s hair with a beautiful center partitioning and slightly loose waves that oozed casual charm. Suhana's makeup and hair complemented her outfit wonderfully.

Do you love Suhana’s penchant for dark colors as much as we do? Let us know in the comments section if you think she slayed the look or not.

