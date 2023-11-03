Suhana Khan serves Veronica vibes in House Of Orro’s pink sparkle-laden long gown with corset-like silhouette

Suhana Khan, the enchanting daughter of Bollywood’s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, recently graced her father’s 58th birthday bash in a show-stopping fashion statement. The Archie’s actress donned a resplendent pink gown that left onlookers spellbound. It’s quite safe to say that the fashionable diva proved her fashion supremacy with this pink and sparkly gown. We’re still gasping and gushing!

So, let’s dive deeper into the exquisite details of her attire, replete with shimmering silver sparkles and a silhouette that accentuated Suhana Khan's every curve. Khan’s fashion choices have once again proven her status as a trendsetter and a true Bollywood diva. Let’s take a closer look.

Suhana Khan looked enchanting in a long and shiny pink gown

The princess of Bollywood recently dressed up like a diva to attend her father’s 58th birthday bash. For the exciting occasion, the gorgeous diva chose to wear a pink floor-length shimmery gown, worth Rs. 2,60,000, which was entirely laden with silver sparkles and glitter, from the luxurious House Of Orro. The talented actress’ off-shoulder gown with a sultry plunging neckline added a layer of allure to the classy diva’s incredible ensemble. The incredible gown also has a body-hugging and fitted corset-like silhouette that hugged the diva’s curves at all the right places, helping her flaunt her toned body. The sleeveless gown has us undeniably obsessed, don’t you agree?

The super talented The Grey Part of Blue actress also chose to complete her super enchanting pink ensemble with matching metallic silver heels that gave her outfit’s awesome aesthetic an overall harmonious appeal. The beyond beautiful actress further chose to accessorize her Barbie-inspired ensemble with a choker-like pearl necklace with luxurious and simplistic pearl studs from none other than the iconic Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery studio, these complemented and elevated the classy diva’s ensemble.

Suhana Khan’s beauty and hair game was perfection personified

The stylish ‘The Archies’ actress’s hair and makeup game was also totally on point. The talented actress chose to leave her hair open and style it into loose waves that beautifully cascaded down her back and perfectly framed her face like a charm. The incredibly beautiful actress opted for an oh-so-glam makeup look with her pink Barbie-like ensemble. This look included basic and sleek eyebrows, shimmery and smokey eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, the perfect contour, pink blush-laden cheeks with shiny highlighter placed at all the right spots, and of course, the most incomparable pink lipstick which both, complemented as well as elevated her elegant and alluring ensemble.

Suhana Khan’s enchanting presence continues to be a source of inspiration for fashion enthusiasts and Bollywood aficionados alike. Share your thoughts and join the conversation about this stunning ensemble in the comments below. Are you as obsessed with it as we are? Comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

