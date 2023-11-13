Suhana Khan sets golden standard for festive dressing in a shimmery gold Falguni Shane Peacock saree

Suhana Khan, a beacon of fresh talent and glamour in the world of Bollywood's vibrant Gen-Z personalities, recently captivated attention at a Diwali celebration, adorned in a gold saree crafted by the renowned Falguni Shane Peacock. This bespoke creation, a true marvel, showcased a blend of luxury and tradition, capturing the essence of festive glory. We’re literally still gushing over the outfit. After all, this beautiful ethnic ensemble was legit beyond comparison.

So, why don’t we delve into the details of her ensemble, the allure of this unique piece becomes increasingly apparent, highlighting Suhana Khan's discerning taste and ability to redefine elegance in the world of ethnic fashion. Are you ready? Let’s dive right in.

Suhana Khan looked incomparably gorgeous in a sparkly gold saree

The classy actress was recently seen wearing a custom Falguni Shane Peacock saree for the Diwali 2023 celebrations. This beyond gorgeous beige-based, gold-toned saree was laden with Swarovski stones and sequins that give it an indescribably gorgeous shimmer, which is literally making our hearts skip a beat. The beautiful sheer saree’s embellishments were in the form of lines that ran through the entire piece including the beautiful pallu. The fabulously talented diva chose to pair this classy piece with a matching cape-sleeves blouse which was also laden with the same spectacular sequin work, small droplets at the edge of the blouse as well as tiny tassels at the back, which make it a total hit. In fact, the blouse also had a rather deep and plunging neckline which added a level of sultriness to the simply exquisite saree worn by the talented actress. We’re still gushing!

Furthermore, the classy The Archies actress also completed her beautiful ensemble with matching gold heels that perfectly matched the saree to give her outfit an overall harmonious appeal. In fact, that’s not all. She also chose to take the minimalistic route to accessories as she chose to wear simple yet elegant diamond stud earrings to go with her beyond-shiny star-studded saree so that all the focus remains on her seriously incomparable ethnic ensemble. It’s quite safe to say that the bold move pulled by the classy diva totally paid off because come on, her saree isn’t just an elegant ensemble, we’re literally obsessed with this one.

Suhana Khan’s hair and makeup were also visibly on point

Last but undoubtedly not least, let’s talk about the gorgeous The Archies actress’ hair and makeup game which was also visibly on fleek. The actress left her dark tresses styled in loose waves that framed her face perfectly. On the other hand, the diva chose to go for a luminous, glowy, and dewy makeup to bring out the best in her elegant ensemble. This makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, eyeliner on fleek, pink eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, blushed cheeks, highlighter at all the right spots, and the prettiest pink lipstick, totally complimented as well as elevated her outfit.

From the meticulously embellished saree to the well-coordinated accessories, Suhana’s choice exudes elegance. Her minimalistic approach to accessories, paired with the captivating sequin-laden blouse, showcases a perfect balance of glamour and sophistication. The ensemble, a masterpiece of art, deserves every bit of admiration, and combined with her impeccable hair and makeup, Khan emerges not just as a talented actress but as a style icon who knows how to make a statement with grace and flair, don’t you agree? Do you like her outfit? Share your opinion and thoughts with us, right away.

