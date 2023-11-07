Suhana Khan shows how to ace the work-to-party vibe in periwinkle bandhani print blazer with a hot mini-dress

Suhana Khan’s latest sartorial masterpiece will allow you to venture into the realm of glamour and sophistication with a front-row seat. The Bollywood sensation, often regarded as a modern-day princess, left us spellbound with her recent appearance. Dressed to the nines, ‘The Archies’ actress showcased a seamless transition from work to party in an ensemble that exudes sheer elegance and panache. The star of the show was none other than a Saaksha and Kinni blazer paired with a captivating mini-dress, a choice that perfectly encapsulates chic and sophisticated.

Let’s dive right in and take a closer look at the incomparably stylish, Suhana Khan’s formal and fashion-forward ensemble, that proves that you don’t need to overload an outfit to look amazing.

Suhana Khan looked gorgeous in a nude-colored blazer and dress set

The actress was recently seen promoting her upcoming series in a beyond beautiful nude-colored formal ensemble, and we’re totally in love with her fashion choices. This classy outfit featured a hot multi-colored periwinkle bandhani print laden chiffon mini-dress with a classy hand-pleating detail and a sultry, plunging, and deep sweetheart neckline which added a layer of hotness and allure to her ensemble. This body-hugging and fitted thigh-length dress hugged all the talented diva’s curves at the right places, helping her flaunt her well-toned body to perfection. She layered her classy outfit with a matching long formal blazer with a crisp collar and classy lapels. This slightly oversized full-sleeved blazer also had shoulder pads which added to its formal aesthetic while also contributing to the ensemble’s overall fashion-forward vibe.

This classy outfit, created by none other than the talented Saaksha and Kinni, also comes with an extravagant price tag of Rs. 58,000. Furthermore, King Khan’s daughter chose to complete her incredible multi-colored ensemble with matching nude-colored heels which gave her outfit a harmonious appeal. The fabulously stylish diva also went the minimalistic route to accessories as she opted for timeless Gen-Z-approved mini gold hoops from I Blame Beads and a matching classy gold ring from Viange Fine Jewels, to complementing her outfit’s formal aesthetic while profusely adding to its overall charm and beauty.

Suhana Khan’s hair and makeup game was also undeniably on point

Let’s talk about the diva’s fabulous hair and makeup game, which was of course, on fleek. ‘The Archies’ actress chose to leave her hair open while styling it into a sleek look with loose waves, that beautifully cascaded down her shoulder and back while perfectly framing her face. The beautiful diva further opted for a dewy yet subtle makeup look, with a glassy base, well-shaped eyebrows, subtle pink eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, rouged cheeks, highlighter at all the right places, and a glossy nude-colored lipstick, which not only complimented but also perfectly elevated the talented actress’ ensemble. It’s hard not to fall in love with her smile, isn’t it?

It’s quite clear that Suhana Khan is undoubtedly becoming a true fashion icon for the young generation. We cannot wait to see what she wears next, can you? What did you think of her outfit? Comment below to your thoughts with us, right away.

