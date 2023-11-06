Suhana Khan shows how to pull off body-hugging silhouettes in single color from desk to dinner; look decoded

Bollywood has its fair share of young, fashionable, and undeniably awesome actresses who are slowly and steadily taking over the industry with their talent. One of these classy divas is Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, who is known for her beauty, talent, generosity, and of course, her fashion game perfection.‘The Archies’ actress recently stepped out to celebrate her best friend, Ananya Panday’s birthday and her ensemble was proof of her fashion supremacy. We’re literally in love.

So, what are we waiting for? Why don’t we delve in and take a closer look at SRK’s talented daughter, Suhana Khan’s stylish pink ensemble, which showcased her fashion game? Let’s just dive right in.

Suhana Khan looked pretty in a trendy pink midi-dress

For the celebratory occasion, The Archies actress made the wise decision to wear a classy and stylish pink ribbed tank top midi dress which was made with extra soft and stretchy cotton fabric that visibly moulded itself to the fabulous diva’s well-toned body’s curves and natural form. The sleeveless dress from Marcia, which comes with an opulent price tag of Rs. 11,500, comes with the brand’s signature Marcia metal bijou on the left arm strap. Its trendy figure-hugging style comes with a lightweight and breathable fabric which makes it ideal for everyday wear. The classy bodycon piece also comes with a U-shaped neckline that makes it all the more effortlessly alluring.

Furthermore, the incomparable diva chose to complete her pink ensemble with Louis Vuitton’s patent leather flip flops in nude pink which comes with the extravagant price tag of Rs. 22,152. These classy sandals have the brand’s classic flowery cut-out pattern and a golden stud with their initials on the same. It also matches the diva’s ensemble, giving it a harmonious appeal. The star kid further chose to accessorize her ensemble with the timeless wallet-on chain shoulder bag by Chanel In light pink caviar leather color which comes with an approximate price tag of Rs. 3,20,252. The stylish bag also comes with classy gold hardware, and the brand’s official initials with a quilted design, which adds a layer of allure to the diva’s ensemble.

The fashionable actress also chose to add dark-tinted sunglasses and simple stylish stud earrings to match her overall ensemble’s appeal. Meanwhile, the pretty diva left her hair open and styled it into a sleek hairstyle which beautifully cascaded down her back and framed her face to pure perfection. She also opted for a subtle and natural-looking makeup look to flaunt her natural beauty at its best, with well-shaped eyebrows, rouged and highlighted cheeks, as well as the prettiest pink lipstick, that elevated her outfit. It’s safe to say that Suhana Khan’s fashion game just keeps on getting better with every outfit that she serves, don’t you agree?

