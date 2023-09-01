Suhana Khan sizzles in a red strapless gown with a sexy thigh-high slit, goes for a bold no-accessory look

Maybelline’s new face, Suhana Khan has an exceptional sense of style, among other Gen-Z fashionistas. She is the daughter of King Khan and she effortlessly mixes flair and grace in her attire. Suhana's dress selections combine new trends with timeless appeal. She accessorizes her clothing with simplicity and a dash of elegance, and she has an eye for detail.

Suhana's dress sense is distinguished by her ability to switch from traditional ethnic attire to today's Western ensembles with comfort. Suhana Khan is clearly a fashion star in her own right, evident by us, her preference for box-style ribbed crop tops is common. She is spotted on the red carpet wearing a gorgeous red gown and making a statement.

Let's take a look at how the Gen-Z fashion star dressed on the red carpet.

Suhana Khan draws emphasis in the red gown

Suhana Khan knows enough to draw emphasis especially when it relates to creating a striking fashion statement. She recently wore a gorgeous bright red gown that epitomizes the essence of a sultry evening appearance. This outfit is not only one-of-a-kind, but it also emanates refinement. Suhana's shoulders are brilliantly highlighted by the architectural strapless dress. She added a touch of sexiness by donning a thigh-high cut across the front. The gown's top bodice is rigid and boasts a mesmerizing notched v-neck, reminiscent of an avant-garde part. The slit in the fabric has a wrapped-around effect, adding to the overall charm of this remarkable gown.

Decoding accessories

Suhana Khan kept her accessories to a bare minimum for this look. Surprisingly, she did not wear a neckpiece or bracelets, which may have brought a sense of statement to the look. But don't ignore the drama completely, as The Archies actress made a statement with her choice of silver rings, decorating both her hands with these tiny yet intriguing rings. The silver rings' simplicity complimented the entire minimalist feel, providing a harmonic balance. Suhana Khan demonstrates that sometimes less is more, as she pulls off a style that says a lot with only a few well-chosen pieces. Suhana's makeup was kept basic for the event, but one can't help but ponder how a touch of dramatic eye makeup may have elevated her appearance to new heights. Nonetheless, her choice of tan beige heels offered a modest yet charming touch to her overall look.

The two worlds of beauty and entertainment mingled spectacularly at the launch event for Reliance Retail's Tira Beauty, which had the gorgeous Suhana Khan alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani. Suhana seized the limelight with ease, captivating everyone's attention with her unmistakable charisma. The lack of accessories, on the other hand, proved to be a squandered opportunity for this style. Nonetheless, there's no doubt that Suhana's red gown dominated the show, making an indelible impact on everyone who saw her. Suhana Khan not only turned heads but also captured numerous hearts at this elegant event with her amazing elegance and irresistible charisma.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mira Rajput serves regal elegance with a side of confidence in red kurta set with matching potli