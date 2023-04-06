Suhana Khan slays in red corset gown from Antithesis at NMACC launch; Here’s what went into making it-WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan never fails to make a splash every time she steps out in the city. From casual airport looks to glamorous red carpet looks- Suhana Khan makes heads turn thanks to her impeccable fashion sense. A few days ago, Suhana arrived with Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan at the grand opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, and her stunning red gown garnered all the attention. Did you love it as much as we did? Scroll down for the details of the gown, and what went into making it.

Suhana Khan in red Antithesis structured corset gown

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Suhana Khan slayed in a custom-made red Antithesis gown for day 1 of the NMACC launch. The strapless gown looks chic, and has a corseted, structured bodice with mesh panels, and gathering at the waist. The silhouette looks flattering on Suhana, and the corseted detail accentuates her curves. The official Instagram handle of Antithesis has shared a video that shows what went into the making of the gown. The video takes you through the designing process, right from the initial draft sketch to the design development, fabric selection, and final construction. “At the Atelier Red carpet look for @suhanakhan2 Styled by @tanghavri For @nmacc.india,” read the caption.

Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri also shared a few pictures of Suhana in the bright red dress, posing with her brother Aryan Khan. She wrote, “A moment of sheer perfection!@suhanakhan2 looking stunning in a red @antithesis.in gown for @nmacc.india Day 1.”

