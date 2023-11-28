Suhana Khan STUNS in Gauri and Nainika floral mini dresses—Embrace the modern fairy-tale aesthetic silhouette

Suhana Khan, the daughter of Bollywood's very own king, Shah Rukh Khan, is set to make her cinematic debut in the forthcoming film, The Archies. And she's been turning heads with her amazing wardrobe selections for the film's promotions! Suhana recently graced us with yet another stunning appearance, and we can't help but adore it. She looked stunning in a little dress and oozed elegance and confidence. Her current fashion choice's details are nothing short of spectacular, leaving us in awe of her immaculate taste. Suhana Khan is undeniably a rising fashion star, and we can't wait to see what more she has in store for us. Stay tuned for additional information about this stylish choice!

Suhana Khan exudes freshness in a floral-printed mini dress by Gauri and Nainika

Let us tell you about Suhana's most recent fashion pick had us awed! She wore a wonderful, flower-patterned little dress that was magnificent. The criss-cross halter neck on this little dress added an extra touch of refinement to her outfit. The waistline of the dress, however, drew our attention. It had a beautiful stiffness, almost like tulle fabric, which gave the garment fullness, making Suhana look like a graceful ballet dancer. The print's bright colors and the design of the dress were replete with different colors, making it a refreshing choice. Gauri and Nainika were responsible for this stunning dress.

Suhana Khan’s jewelry and makeup choices were all about glam and minimalism

Suhana Khan upped her accessory game, and we love it! She usually opts for a more understated appearance with studs and the like, but this time she went all out with some eye-catching yet wonderfully stunning earrings. She wore gorgeous red stone-adorned earrings in the style of strawberries. These beauties were from the Vandals line, and they gave the right punch of color to her look. Suhana completed her ensemble with a pair of Melissa violet purple ballerina shoes. They were the perfect final touch and looked great with her attire. Suhana really understands how to make every detail matter!

Let us now discuss Suhana Khan's makeup for this gorgeous appearance. Natasha Nischol, her makeup artist, produced a bright foundation that gave her complexion a dazzling shine. Suhana accentuated her eyes with a tiny swipe of eyeliner, which provided a sense of drama. Her lashes were slathered in mascara, making them fluttery and gorgeous. Suhana finished her makeup with peach-colored lipstick that was sealed with a glossing of her lips a lovely sheen. Natasha performed her magic to bring out Suhana's innate beauty. Avan Contractor styled her hair in basic open locks with a center split and tucked the front flicks behind her ears. Suhana took a peek and looked absolutely stunning from head to toe!

The stylist responsible for Suhana Khan's wholesome appearance is Poornamrita Singh. She did an amazing job putting together this stunning ensemble, paying attention to every detail. If you like this look as much as we do, please let us know in the comments section below.

