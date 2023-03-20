Suhana Khan takes the Chanel chic and crop top cool forward again; Check out her handbag's price

The Chanel and crop top girl is back. Suhana Khan is jetting off, so what does it mean? The style code repeats - a midriff-baring top and an accessory from her most-loved luxury brand. No rest given to Chanel, would we give our favourite accessories and outfits? Never going to think of that. Whether you have an inspiration hub of your own or often tend to sweep through celebrity looks, The Archies actress's style starts and stops at comfort and is sometimes sexy.

So, what was functional and fashionable about her travel look? Pictured at Mumbai's airport, Suhana's iconic Chanel handbag may break the bank but our cart would look classy and cool with it. You don't have to thank us later because we know that you've seen this quilted bag often. It's a seasonless accessory because Karisma Kapoor carries a mini-er and a pretty similar kind out and about often. Our eyes are no new to such feasts. It's that good though so simple.

Suhana Khan’s airport look is stylish and sporty

Suhana's look of the day featured a porpoise grey t-shirt and cream baggy pants. Her basic tee featured a crew neck and cropped hem and her bottoms had a drawstring detail, subtle checkered finish and purple contrast stitch detailing. Found a new staple for summer? Don't let it go. You need crop tops and the 22-year-old treasures these all year round.

Now pay attention to her bag. What is the deal with her quilted handbag? When you put the joy in jumbo, this is what you need to picture - a black diamond-quilted bag which can also be your shoulder bag. There is no better forever in terms of style than with that of a black accessory or an outfit. It just goes on to prove its worth over and over again. From selecting a suitable leather to working on sewing pockets and braiding the metal strap, it comes with a history that is still carried forward.

Suhana's Made in Italy Rs. 11,89,872.32 (approx.), pre-owned Jumbo bag bore a front flap closure, chain-link double straps, slip pockets and CC turn-lock fastening. She sported shoes, black sunnies and her standard hoop earrings to round off her look. Breezy hair and a pink pout, look easy and nice.

Can you rate her look on our #OMB scale as well? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH).

