Suhana Khan turns the streets into her runway with white jacket, pants and a whole lot of charm

Suhana Khan was seen around town, rocking a simple white jacket and pants, effortlessly turning basics into a glamorous outfit. Take a look at her style!

By Sargun Chabbra
Published on Jan 20, 2025  |  02:09 PM IST |  4.1K
Suhana Khan ditches the glam for a cool, basic look in a white jacket and pants
Suhana Khan ditches the glam for a cool, basic look in a white jacket and pants ( PC: Pinkvilla)

Suhana Khan, celebrated for her outstanding fashion sense, was seen in the city yesterday, catching everyone's attention with her effortless swish look. Choosing an all-white ensemble, Suhana demonstrated that simplicity could produce a striking impact, particularly while handling weekend errands. Let’s delve deeper into her outfit.

Suhana displayed a stunning ensemble that seamlessly combined comfort and style. Her outfit radiated a sense of understated elegance, making it an ideal pick for casual outings with a chic flair. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Suhana began with a classic black base, which can serve as the perfect foundation for many looks. Layering this with a bright white jacket, she elevated the ordinary black-and-white combination to high fashion. The jacket was relaxed, featuring a zipper closure, full sleeves, and sharp collars, which added a formal touch to the entire outfit.

Suhana Khan ditches the glam for a cool, basic look in a white jacket and pants

To complete the monochrome aesthetic, The Archies actress opted for white flared pants that gave a cohesive edge to her ensemble. The wide-leg silhouette not only provided comfort but also added a hint of Gen Z charm to her look.

Suhana’s accessory game was on point, proving that less is always more. She carried a sleek black bag in her hand, perfectly complementing the black accents of her outfit. She also opted for white sneakers, which added a comfortable, sporty, and laid-back touch, while small dainty earrings completed the look.

Suhana Khan ditches the glam for a cool, basic look in a white jacket and pants

Coming to her makeup, she kept things minimal but impactful. She chose blushed cheeks and glossy lips, which gave her look a fresh and natural finish, while sharp brows and nude eyeshadow accentuated her features. She styled her hair in a middle-parted bun, keeping the focus on her radiant makeup and all-white ensemble.

Suhana Khan's newest outfit shows how to nail single-color dressing. She has a talent for pairing classic items with simple accessories, keeping her at the forefront of easy, day-to-day style trends. Whether you're running errands or meeting friends for a laid-back coffee, look to Suhana's fashion to stay chic yet practical.

