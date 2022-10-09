Suhana Khan's Alexander Wang track pants and Louis Vuitton bag are sporty-chic and everything cool

Having spent most of our time last month and the current one scouting for ethnic ensembles, it feels like an unusual, sort-of-strange activity to stop and stare right, left, and center at an outfit that doesn't scream desi. Increasingly, the world of fashion is becoming less complicated and more accessible to comfort. There's always levity in Suhana Khan's style and in the hopes of having our airport outfits look as chic and equally interesting as everything else on our style radars right now, here's a free mock test given by The Archies actress. Take a look at her most recent outfit for a sartorial win!



And, off they go! All eyes are on this cool sibling duo and their outfits. As track pants perform well and prove to be a treasure-worthy gem, Suhana too approved of one. She sported Alexander Wang denim track pants. Sure to land on our list soon, the white bottoms had a logo print in black and a drawstring detail attached to the elasticated waistband. You've got pockets too and are you missing anything at all with this one? Nothing.



Suhana styled it with a white sports bra. You can also swap it with a crop top or a t-shirt. What feels better, looks spiffier, and warms you up cosier? This autumn the layering options are getting too many to handle but an overdose of lattes won't single-handedly do the cut to give you a hot fix. She wore a cropped checkered shirt which slightly looked offbeat here, it's the hue that's killing the buzz of this overall look.



The 22-year-old got her style sealed up with Louis Vuitton's Coussin PM handbag curated with lambskin which she wore as a baguette bag. The cream-hued bag with a monogram logo featured triple layers like a cushion and a fabric strap. She wore sports shoes. She tapped into a simple glam look with her hair left down and a glossy pout.