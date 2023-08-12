Suhana Khan's beautiful black co-ord set is perfect and a wardrobe must have

Even before her big debut, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, has gained fame for her flawless sense of style and individuality. Suhana is known for seamlessly fusing comfort with flash, and is often deemed as Gen-Z influencer. She has a knack for making a statement, whether it is with her laid-back street style or glitzy red carpet, casual and airport ensembles. Suhana goes on to show a signature reckless attitude towards fashion by frequently experimenting with bright colours, sheath dresses, and hoop earrings. This is why she is helmed as a rising fashion star. Also, her self-assurance and ability to wear any style with ease delights. Suhana Khan stands out in the Gen-Z fashion scene with her intrinsic sense of style, youthfulness, and individualism.

At a book launch event in Mumbai, Suhana Khan chose to wear a chic and classy co-ord set and here’s why we loved it.

Suhana Khan Dazzles in a Co-Ord Black Top and Skirt

Suhana stood out in a black co-ord black top and skirt ensemble, deviating from her trademark sheath dresses and shift dresses. The eye-catching top hangs beautifully from delicate straps on both sides and has a wide front. The top also has collar-like flaps that decorate the whole neckline, boosting the overall appearance while adding a bit of flare. Suhana easily emanates an aura of easy sophistication with her individual style when paired with a matching skirt.

Suhana Khan's Laid-Back Hair and Nude Make-Up

Suhana, who has hair that is casually unruly, radiates sophistication with ease. Later, she switched things up by stylishly splitting her hair down the center, giving her look a little more adaptability. Suhana chose a makeup palette that accentuated her inherent beauty, while true to her unique style. She combined elegance with simplicity by accessorising her look with sparkly silver hoops for a dash of brightness.

Suhana's seamless ability to pull off any has us in awe of her constantly-evolving style. Do you love this look as much as we do? Let us know in the comments section below.

