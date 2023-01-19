Suhana Khan's Chanel backpack can be counted on as a green signal for a chic look; Can you guess its cost?

Give us some greens, give us some greys. Where are we getting at? Suhana Khan is all about chic today. Just as how we don't feel caught up in a rabbit hole to get onto serious cushioning up work with our outfits this winter, The Archies actress has found a stylish space of love and joy in Chanel. Who doesn't have a favourite something? Handbags are not closet-worthy and just as we begin another year around the many suns again, let's look at how the Bollywood girl styled her newest look.

Bringing the feeling of niceness with a bag is just so satisfying. We like what we like and cannot seem to forget it. Suhana's airport look included stylish pieces like a crop top which had a close neckline and was long-sleeved. Did it make a cut already? Yes, the one that brings comfort is a blessing to have and also when it falls into the trending category. We mean to say the exposed stitching technique can be now seen on too many tops and it's so famous. Actresses like Anushka Sharma and Alia Bhatt have turned us into fans of this trend.

Suhana Khan’s Chanel and chic look

Suhana paired her top with cargo pants and monochrome-coloured Nike sneakers. Ah, how a sporty something can make a look more watch-worthy and edgier. The Chanel bag aficionado wore a backpack from the French brand's 2017 Cruise collection by Karl Lagerfeld. Not easily and quickly available anymore, the khaki-hued and tweed-made accessory looked like a masterpiece of checkered design. It has more canvas and leather to talk about. There are triple pockets, a silver-tone turn lock accompanied by the signature logo, adjustable straps, and a few zips.