Suhana Khan's Falguni and Shane Peacock sheer saree is the best sparkly bet for Spring weddings

A saree that is as exciting as the wedding. Quitting winter style and moving towards Spring brings new desires and commitments to swapping your ensembles and buying some. While it's a known reality, weather changes can be handled with solutions. You won't be reminded of layering up, so what do we do? Go sleeveless. To be optimistic about a hot wedding guest style is easy too. A look at Suhana Khan's saree from Alanna Panday's pre-wedding celebrations will make stepping into the next chapter of the season sexier and brighter.

How relieving does it sound to not think of freezing anymore? To us, it feels like heaven and pure bliss. Summer sweat is no great feeling but we'll do it The Archies actress style. Lovely, right? Honestly, a sheer saree isn't Suhana's newfound love. Focus on her latest look and does your memory pop up an image of something? Her 2022 sheer saree getup is your hint. Seriously, this says it all.

Suhana Khan looks beautiful in a saree

For Diwali celebrations, she was styled in a Falguni and Shane Peacock see-through saree and a cold-shoulder blouse. Designed with sequins, the striped pattern on her tulle saree is as dreamy as her 2023 look. Moving over from a sand brown and gold creation to silver, the diva's attire was from the same designer duo.

Never a bad idea to reintroduce yourself to sequins and embellishments once again. Suhana's saree featured mini and big crystals and more embellishments. Her plunging neckline and strappy blouse too sparkled and bore diamond-shaped patterns. It bore a tasselled beaded hem.

Similar saree instances we love are Disha Patani's pink saree which she looked stunning in, during Ek Villain Returns movie promotions and Kriti Sanon's red saree worn in November 2022. Both belong to Falguni and Shane creations' archives.

Suhana's desi look was styled with a textured and animal print clutch, wedges for footwear and studded earrings. Her pout looked pink, her eyelashes seemed like a touch of mascara was given and her hair was brushed into a side part.

