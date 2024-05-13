Suhana Khan's grey bodycon dress comes with a hefty price tag of Rs 87,000; keeps her travel look stylish

Suhana Khan has already made her debut in Bollywood, and she isn’t just famous for her acting skills and lineage; she’s also renowned for her fashion sense. One particular style that has become a signature is the bodycon dress. Time and again, Suhana has been confidently wearing bodycon dresses, showing that her love for this figure-hugging style has no limits.

Recently, her love for bodycon attire even made its way to the airport scene. Check out her latest look.

Suhana Khan’s airport outfit

Stepping out of the airport terminal, Suhana caught everyone’s attention in a stunning grey bodycon dress from the brand Loewe. Her dress comes with a round neckline and sleeveless design, and its bodycon fit perfectly complemented her frame.

Its midi length added a touch of dazzle, while bodycon fit perfectly highlighted her curves in all the right places. But it was the addition of the side slit that added an extra element of appeal to Suhana’s dress.Upon hearing the price of Suhana's dress, You would probably be left standing in shock. It comes with a price tag of Rs.87,000.

The grey hue of her dress was versatile, making her dress suitable for various occasions, whether for casual outings or more formal events. The Archies actress’ dress is a dress that effortlessly transitions from day to night, ensuring that one looks chic and stylish no matter where she goes.

Suhana’s make-up and glam

Alongside her stunning grey bodycon dress with a side slit, the diva accessorized with silver hoops, but it wasn’t just the earrings that caught everyone’s attention. Suhana’s make-up perfectly complemented her outfit with subtle smokey eyes and pink lipstick.

Suhana's hair, left open with a middle part, framed her face beautifully, rounding off her look. It was a simple yet effective hairstyle that perfectly complemented her outfit and makeup choices.

Suhana’s throwback picture in bodycon fit

Suhana had shared some pictures from her vacation a while ago, in which she was wearing a polka dot bodycon dress. In the pictures, she rocked the classic polka dot pattern in a figure-hugging bodycon dress that accentuated her curves. Her strappy dress featured a sweetheart neckline, thin straps, and midi length.

What made Suhana's vacation look even more captivating was her choice of accessories and styling. She skipped jewelry, chose natural makeup, and paired her dress with black heels. She let the dress take center stage, proving that sometimes less is indeed more when it comes to fashion.

With each public appearance, Suhana continues to cement her status as a style icon in her own right. Hence, she will be at the forefront of fashion for many years as long as she shows off her preference for bodycon dress styles.

