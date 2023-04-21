Suhana Khan's Hollister Co dress is the true blue Spring style satisfaction; Guess its cost

In Spring we share. And in most cases, slay. All ears, huh? We are repeatedly crushing it in prints this season (Pat your shoulder please) and it couldn't be better. More print talk, if you will. Suhana Khan jetted off yesterday and guess what we did? We of course did not catch the same flight but held a good grip on her look details. You can do both though. Down to try out the season's most special fashion aesthetic?

What fronts the current fashion scene as steadily and stylishly as prints? Join this fashionable camp with The Archies actress' latest look. Looks simple? We know that we have a gazillion things to look forward to but our healthy reminder to you would be to not have the whole big world of mixed prints in just one attire. That is just a blunder at its worst. Suhana's source of style is about comfort but endless oomph. Isn't this the main deal and it can be no rare moment in your case, trust us as you did all this long.

Suhana Khan styled her airport look with a Chanel quilted handbag

The 22-year-old was photographed yesterday in a casual dress from Hollister Co. Noticed at the Mumbai airport, the young Khan girl opted for a fully printed midi dress. Fittingly, she looked modish, extremely in Spring form.

If you recall, she has a heart taken over by tight-fitted casual outfits. So, this big show of print may come as a bit of change to your eyes. What is more, is that we do not know how Suhana got out of her crop top and pants routine (for travel looks) and moved en route with a dress this time. Is this the change to embrace? Dress over full-length pants any day (only on soaring balmy days).

Since we do not want to look back at pants and are now predominantly in a dressy mind, we shall reveal the price of the fashion girl's one-piece attire. Since thigh-high slits have blown up as a most-moving and in-demand fashion trend, this outfit becomes more relevant and more contemporary.

This outfit can be sported as an off-shoulder or have its sleeves pulled up. What sounds like a freeing joy? Do just that but try not to let the weather take its toll on you (on a sweaty note). Priced at Rs. 4,770, the Bollywood actress' mini-sleeved, elasticated cuffs and an A-line cut dress of flowy silhouette, ruched bust and a broad hem were styled with Nike monotone white sneakers. Oh, she does sporty well.

In our humble close watch and study, it was evident that Suhana is a Chanel junkie. She accessorised this look with a quilted handbag which she had taken out on a trip towards the end of March this year. This pre-owned Jumbo leather costs Rs. 11,89,872.32 (approx.) and bore chain-link straps and more.

The Khan girl also wore a dainty chain, a gold handcuff and hoop earrings to better the picture of her breezy getup. Her hair was styled with a side partition and there her lips were all about lip gloss.

Do you love this look? Let us know in the comments section.

