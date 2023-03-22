Suhana Khan's Mixedgals top is Spring cuteness in a frame; Check out its cost

Dressed up with everywhere to go. It's that time of the year when we will step out and about not just in the city but explore beach destinations to our heart's content. Winter is leaving, Spring is coming. Whiff honey, take that fresh whiff in, flowers shall bloom and your closet will look a lot new and vibrant. Who can relate? Sunscreens are getting sold out swiftly and do we know what's happening? Full-sleeved outfits are traded for skin-free strappy and crop tops. It's not all glitter always, sometimes monotone and breezy outfits are true treasures. It came to us in the form of Suhana Khan's latest two-piece ensemble.

Pure hotness, the spick and span outfit and her. The Archies actress's latest photoshoot featured a series of glamorous and glowy pictures where one can see her in an all-white top and skirt. Interested? Hold onto this very distraction as we spill more details about her look.

Suhana Khan looks like a bombshell in a top and skirt

The feeling of lightness cannot come any sooner than with Suhana's look which was styled by Mohit Rai. Her bustier 'Flora' camisole top from Mixedgals included pleat detail cups, triple front tie-up detailing which furthered wide into cut-outs and a halter neck strap. Tried and truly impressive, you can shop for it from Vis a Via which retails for Rs. 11,860.00. This deep neckline top features utterly pretty schiffli embroidery.

We certainly know it's chic for brunches, worthy of a show with neon hues or attractive pinks, you can also match your top with a thigh-high print and hue-free skirt. Floral print and flashy colours will absolutely explode as trends, but there are all statements and beauty in wearing white on white too as pictures here speak louder than words. She wore jewellery from Raf Fine Jewelry.

Wait, stay for a Suhana makeup sighting. From eyeliner, and highlighter to lipstick, it's so good to re-create the same. Her hair was tied into a top knot and tendrils very well suited her look.

Can you rate her look on our #OMB scale? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH).

