Suhana Khan's pink Chanel quilted tote bag looks ultra-chic with her customized jacket; Take style notes

Find a cooler Chanel girl, we will wait. Can you really think of a Suhana Khan-airport look sans a handbag from the French luxury fashion house? She soaked in another round of luxury this morning as she flew out to Brazil with her 'The Archies' family. The young stunners together looked stylish in customized bomber jackets and overall black-themed travel outfits. Khan has given ample airtime to her pink tote bag, are you aware? If our first memory of spotting the same pink bag is to be trusted, we remember that the actress rocked it first in June 2022 when she returned to Mumbai post her shoot in Ooty.

This expensive accessory has played on a loop in her style front. With a handbag so pink and pretty, we could exude royal looks. And, with pink being the reigning aesthetic this year with all the Barbiecore fanfare, hope it is pink o'clock for you as well. Suhana has navigated into a few looks wherein she has effortlessly carried her pink accessory with athleisure and casual outfits. It's just simple clothes and a stylish tote bag.

Suhana Khan styles her cozy outfit with a tote bag

Look at Suhana to know what it takes to turn a jacket girl in Summer. She sported her wool base jacket which featured a stripe print collar, buttons, leather sleeves with ribbed cuffs, a close-neck black top and straight-fit pants. Since sharing is caring which is also our main focus. She styled her Grand Shopping Tote Chanel tote bag which consisted of a quilted exterior, braided gold and pink straps, and a roomy interior.

The 23-year-old's dewy makeup looked as neat and lovely as her hairstyle.

She's ready to do fashion, all day and month in pink. What about you? Where there are tips, one can hope to slay. Read ahead. If you know you cannot err in a white tee clubbed with black jeans (Say distressed, flared, and so on) and a pair of classic sneakers. Whether you top it off with a jacket or go bare without it, you can accessorize your look with a tote bag. On a working day, style your tailored black or white pantsuit with a tote bag and wear pointed-toe pumps for a polished look. Professional does not always indicate pantsuit, slip into a pencil skirt and create a look with a long-sleeved white top. Give it stilettos or flats to conclude your look.

Don't give this tote of beauty any cooling off time. Opt for a sexy slip dress and style it with statement gold drop earrings and a pink tote bag for a dinner night look. For a birthday party, you only have to swap your dress - choose a midi version and wrap your look with your pink tote to create an excellent look.

