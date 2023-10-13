Suhana Khan’s romantic floral print outfit is from which luxurious brand, any guesses?

Suhana Khan, the queen of hearts and King Khan's daughter continues to enchant us with her gorgeous wardrobe choices. She is known for her love of figure-hugging, white, and red dresses. She went on to capture our attention yet again with a stunning black gown. Suhana handled herself elegantly in the gown, showing off confidence and grace. The sleek black fabric wonderfully fitted her contours. As fashion fans, we can't help but wonder who designed this stunning piece. Suhana Khan's flawless style inspires and leaves us wanting more, establishing her as a great fashion icon in her own right. This time, we're excited to figure out where this magnificent item came from.

Suhana Khan’s black body-hugging outfit with a floral print

Suhana Khan drew attention once more with her latest fashion statement, a gorgeous black ensemble. The enticing print of huge flowers and foliage spilled all over this eye-catching suit added a sense of elegance and charm. Suhana's curves were wonderfully highlighted by the outfit's ruched accents at the waistline. Not to mention the gorgeous plunging deep V-neck that provided a touch of intrigue to the overall outfit. It's no surprise that Suhana looked stunning in this Dolce and Gabbana masterpiece. Suhana continues to reign as a real Gen-Z fashion icon, with her flawless sense of style and ability to easily carry off any ensemble, leaving us eagerly expecting her next fashion-forward move.

Accessories with this luxurious outfit

Suhana Khan looked lovely in a magnificent silk gown that cost a whopping Rs. 1,45,397. Suhana's outstanding sense of style was perfectly complemented by the dress's grace and refinement. She accessorized her earrings with sparkling diamond studs to give a touch of sparkle, taking the whole look to a new level. Not to mention the lovely tiny Louis Vuitton bag that hung on her shoulder added a sense of luxury to the ensemble.

The fundamental aspects of Suhana Khan's hair and makeup game are simplicity and natural beauty. Her hairstyle was left open with a central division and free waves, giving her a comfortable yet beautiful look. Suhana chose contoured cheeks for her makeup. Her kohl-lined eyes complemented her captivating glance, while a glossy pink lipstick offered a gentle and feminine touch to her entire look. Suhana's naturally stunning dimples, which were on full display as she smiled, stole the spotlight. Khan demonstrated once again that genuine beauty resides in accepting one's inherent characteristics with her basic approach to hair and makeup.

Did you like this look? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra's elegant pink outfit is a reminder that yellow is NO MORE the haldi color