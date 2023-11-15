Suhana Khan's sequin-soaked love affair

Suhana Khan has caught the fashion world by storm with her colorful and dazzling sarees that are sure to turn heads. She understands just how to flaunt these sequin beauties with her style, from brilliant colors to striking patterns. So, we can ask the bodycon maxi dresses to move over, for now. While we've all been fawning over her seamless casual and formal looks, it's time to focus on her latest love affair: sequin-laden sarees. Yes, you read that correctly! Fashionistas, prepare to be enthralled as Suhana Khan establishes a new trend with her sequin sarees that radiate elegance and splendor like no other.

Let’s check out the sequin-embellished sarees adorned by Suhana Khan.

Suhana Khan drops jaws in Falguni Shane Peacock’s golden saree

Have you seen Suhana Khan's amazing Diwali outfit from 2023? She shined in a golden saree that was nothing short of stunning. This Falguni Shane Peacock masterpiece was embellished with beautiful line motifs that seemed to lead our gaze on a captivating trip. The blouse with a leaf neckline and half sleeves provided a touch of refinement to the set. Not to mention how flawlessly she draped the net saree, which left us all speechless. Keep an eye out for more fashion ideas from this fashion legend!

Suhana Khan's choice of sequin-laden saree is, without a doubt, gorgeous! She was recently seen wearing a stunning mustard yellow saree with a dark brown border, and guess what? It was adorned with gorgeous sequins. With its sequin surface and floral designs that decorated the whole saree, the Sabyasachi saree pushed things to the next level. But that's not all: the stunning spaghetti strap bustier she wore with it was a total show stopper. The bustier was extensively decorated with colorful, sparkly sequins of various sizes, adding an extra touch of glitter to the already gorgeous attire.

Suhana Khan bedazzles with her opulent golden cream saree

On Diwali 2022, she chose a gorgeous saree by Falguni Shane Peacock. The saree has those captivating lines that we can't get enough of. The deep V-neck blouse, however, elevated this saree to new heights. It had an off-the-shoulder strap adorned with crystal drops, which added a sense of elegance and sparkle to the ensemble. Suhana's fashion choices often turn heads, and her golden creme saree outfit was no exception.

Suhana Khan's newest blue saree style will give you major wedding guest dress goals, so hold onto your seats! With its sequin-adorned border and exquisite pearly droplets attached, this transparent saree is an amazing stunner. Arpita Mehta's saree's pallu was folded and elegantly tucked on her shoulder, oozing beauty and refinement. Not to mention the deep scoop neckline bustier, which was encrusted with opaque blue sequins throughout, providing an extra touch of glitz. If you want to make a statement at your next wedding, take a hint from Suhana and consider wearing a saree that will leave everyone speechless.

Advertisement

Suhana's affinity for sequin-laden sarees, on the other hand, is undeniable. Her flawless draping skill and the lovely colors she chose are certainly worth emulating. So, our readers, which of Suhana's sarees struck your eye the most? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below. It's time to embrace the glitz and glam in our wardrobes!

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan's glam quotient soars high in monochromatic off-shoulder gown that revives Poo energy