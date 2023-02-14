Suhana Khan’s white mini dress is equal parts chic and sexy; Its AFFORDABLE price tag will leave you surprised

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is a fashionista in her own right, and she never fails to leave us mesmerized with her sartorial choices. While Suhana looks stunning in everything she wears, she often makes a strong case for figure-hugging bodycon outfits. A quick scroll through her Instagram reveals her love for solid-coloured bodycons, and the star kid rocks them with great ease. Recently, Suhana Khan was spotted by the paparazzi as she arrived for a bash in Mumbai , wearing a beautiful white mini dress. It had an asymmetrical hemline, and looked absolutely flattering on her. Want to know more about the outfit? Keep scrolling!

Suhana Khan looked stunning in a white mini dress from Runaway The Label. The dress was far from boring, and what made it stand out what was the asymmetrical neckline. The dress featured one off-the-shoulder twisted strap, and the asymmetrical neckline looks extremely appealing. Further enhancing the look of her outfit was the ruching on the sides of the dress. The best part? The dress is on sale on Runaway The Label’s website, and is available for Rs 2.4k. It’s chic, glamorous, and oh-so-affordable!

Suhana Khan styled her white mini dress with silver strappy heels, stacked golden bracelets, a silver clutch, and a dainty golden necklace with a tiny locket. Check out the pictures and videos below.