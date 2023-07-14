Suit up like Kajol Devgan in ravishing all-red pantsuit

Kajol, the acclaimed Bollywood actress, is known for her ability to look good, no matter what she chooses to wear. This is further elevated by her fabulous sense of style, charisma, and pure confidence. The Trial actress recently took the fashion world by storm as she stepped onto the premiere’s red carpet in a captivating all-red pant and blazer ensemble. Her impeccable sense of style and graceful demeanor left onlookers envious, showcasing her ability to effortlessly pull off a formal aesthetic.

So, without further ado, why don’t we delve into the details of her stunning outfit and understand why it made such a massive impact at the premiere of her new series, The Trial? Are you ready?

Kajol looks beyond fabulous in an all-red formal look with pants and a matching blazer

The talented Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress paired the red dynamic pant from Trina Turk which featured flared legs with front slits on both legs worth Rs. 19,706 approximately, with a matching red blazer. She completed the look with a stylish red shirt under the blazer and of course, incredibly gorgeous black pumps with an ankle tie-up, to give her outfit a classy spin. Doesn’t she look seriously gorgeous?

Kajol’s choice to wear an all-red pant and blazer set demonstrated her boldness and flair for fashion. The deep red shade accentuated her radiant complexion while exuding an air of confidence and power. The formal yet vibrant outfit complemented the event’s atmosphere and showcased her ability to stand out from the crowd. Furthermore, she decided to wear minimal accessories including a classy gold bracelet as well as a matching ring. This allowed the beautiful outfit to take center stage and steal all the spotlight. Meanwhile, her hair was styled in a straight look, and her makeup look with cat-eyed eyeliner, some light blush, and of course, the perfect nude lipstick which elevated the Diwale actress’ outfit, perfectly. She truly looks magical, doesn’t she? We’re totally obsessed.

Kajol’s fashion choices have always been celebrated for their uniqueness and ability to inspire. By confidently sporting the all-red pant and blazer set, she not only showcased her individual style but also encouraged others to defy societal expectations, experiment, and embrace bold fashion choices. With her sartorial choices, she proves time and again that fashion is an art form worth celebrating. So, what did you think of Kajol’s formal outfit? Are you a fan? Would you want to recreate the same for an upcoming event? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

