Sunny Leone adds a splash of glamour to her classy brown co-ord set with stone-studded accessories

Sunny Leone, a name synonymous with grace and style, is known for her ability to redefine trends with her glamour, style, confidence; and a fabulous smile. The talented Kennedy actress recently graced the red carpet at the Brand Vision Summit 2023 Awards. Accompanied by her husband, the classy diva turned heads in a chic and elegant chocolate brown co-ord set with both, quirky and super sexy elements that left everyone in awe.

So, why don’t we delve into the details of the Ragini MMS 2 actress’ show-stopping outfit and the exquisite accessories that elevated her look to sheer perfection? Let’s dive right in.

Sunny Leone looked super stylish in a chocolate brown ensemble

The One Night Stand actress’ choice of attire for the event was nothing short of mesmerizing. She donned a brown satin co-ord set that exuded sophistication and glamour. The ensemble featured a halter, sleeveless corset-like top paired with a gathered skirt. What caught everyone’s attention was the thigh-high slit that not only showcased her toned legs but also added an element of allure to her look. The top, with its short neck and sleeveless design, embraced a bodycon fit that accentuated the talented and confident diva’s curves flawlessly.

The credit for the Kuch Kuch Locha Hai actress’ classy appearance goes to Nirmooha by Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia, a luxury prêt à couture label. The brand’s meticulous craftsmanship was evident in every of this Earth-inspired Hand-Embroidered Skirt Corset with Bolero sleeves, worth Rs. 31,000. Further, the matching metallic strappy heels added the perfect finishing touch to the ensemble, ensuring Sunny Leone looked nothing short of spectacular.

Sunny Leone’s accessories and makeup were also on point

To elevate the Ginna actress’ look to the next level, Sunny opted for stone-studded accessories that added a dash of sparkle to her appearance. Her dangling earrings from Golden Window Jewellery glistened under the spotlight, framing her face beautifully. Complementing the earrings were classy gold rings by Esme, renowned for its handcrafted Swarovski jewelry. These accessories not only enhanced her outfit but also reflected her impeccable taste in fashion. Apart from the outfit styled by Hitendra Kapopara, the Jism 2 actress’ hair and makeup choices were equally noteworthy. Her straightened hair with a center part added an element of sleekness and allure to her overall look. Furthermore, the Raees actress’ makeup artist worked wonders, giving her a captivating look with black eyes, winged eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, and a classic brownish-nude glossy lipstick. This makeup not only made her look glamorous but also seamlessly complemented her entire ensemble.

It’s quite safe to say that the Ek Paheli Leela actress’ appearance at the Brand Vision Summit 2023 Awards was nothing short of a fashion spectacle. Her choice of a chocolate brown co-ord set from Nirmooha, accentuated by stone-studded accessories, showcased her exceptional style and sophistication. With her hair and makeup perfectly in sync with the outfit, the Hate Story 2 actress added a remarkable splash of glamour to the red carpet-event, leaving an indelible mark on the fashion landscape. So, are you a fan of her spectacular outfit? Comment below to let us know.

