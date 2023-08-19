Sunny Leone steals the spotlight in sequin blazer, bralette and pants; A party season staple for your wardrobe

Sunny Leone’s always been one of the most beloved fashionistas in Bollywood. Her recent fashion statement followed the same suit and took the internet by storm, showcasing her impeccable sense of style. In a recent series of photos shared by her stylist, the Bollywood star effortlessly donned an ensemble that exudes sophistication and glamour. The outfit in question was none other than a striking black sequin-laden blazer, skillfully paired with either a matching sequin-bedecked bralette with a daringly plunging neckline or a chic black boot-cut pants, both creations hailing from the renowned label by designer Ranbir Mukherjee.

Let’s dive in and take a closer look at this exquisite and supremely stylish outfit worn by the Ragini MMS 2 star.

Sunny Leone looked amazing in a black and gold party outfit

The ensemble perfectly captures the essence of formal wear, while infusing it with the One Night Stand actress’ signature touch of elegance and boldness. The black sequin blazer, embellished with intricate details, serves as the focal point of the ensemble, radiating a sense of glamour that is characteristic of the Bollywood diva’s style. Complementing the blazer, Sunny Leone chose to pair it with either floor-length wide-legged boot-cut pants or black boot-cut pants, creating a balanced silhouette that elongates her frame and adds an air of sophistication. This choice not only adds a touch of drama but also pays homage to the timeless appeal of wide-legged pants, making a powerful fashion statement.

What truly elevates the Jism 2 actress’ look to new heights is her impeccable choice of accessories. The addition of the La Panther head necklace from Zevar King Jewellery, valued at Rs. 7,500, serves as a testament to her ability to curate pieces that accentuate her outfit’s elegance. This statement piece not only adds a touch of luxury but also brings a dash of mystique to the overall look. To further complete the ensemble, Leone’s choice of jewelry from Rubans Jewellery, including a matching gold ring and stud earrings, adds a touch of finesse. These subtle yet impactful additions enhance the outfit, making it evident that every element of her attire has been thoughtfully curated.

Furthermore, not to be overlooked, the Oh My Ghost actress’ hair and makeup choices contribute significantly to the overall impact of her look. With her hair styled in a sleek updo, she exudes sophistication and allows the outfit to take center stage. Her makeup, characterized by a subtle blush and pink lipstick, beautifully complements the outfit’s color palette while adding a touch of femininity. The Ek Paheli Leela actress’ recent ensemble not only sets the bar for formal wear goals but also showcases her ability to seamlessly blend glamour and sophistication.

The talented beauty continues to grow as a trendsetter in the world of fashion, leaving an indelible mark on red carpets and style enthusiasts alike. So, what did you think of her outfit? Are you a fan? Would you like to recreate it? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

