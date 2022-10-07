Surbhi Chandna stuns in Angel Croshet's high-waist blue bikini and it's all things pool fashion; PICS

Surbhi Chandna is one of the stylish actresses on the television block and never fails to amaze the audience and her fans with some impressive outfits and hilarious content. She enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle for her realistic and down-to-earth behaviour. Fans hail her simplicity and often connect with her jokes and content. Her pictures receive immense love and go viral within a few minutes.

Today, Surbhi took the internet by storm as she dropped some breathtaking pictures in Angel Croshet's high-waist bikini. The actress is definitely raising the style quotient as she sizzles in a blue bikini and makes hearts melt with her jaw-dropping look. She styled her look with trendy-designed jewelry, donned flawless makeup, and styled her hair open. Sharing these photos, she captioned, "The Ultimate Water Baby".

Her fans are going gaga after seeing these pictures and have penned amazing comments for the Sherdil Shergill actress. Actor Mohit Mallik also called Surbhi "Hotieee" whereas actress Helly Shah wrote "Hot" in the comment section of the post.

On the professional front, Surbhi Chandna rose to fame with Ishqbaaz in which she starred opposite Nakuul Mehta. Surbhi was seen in the popular TV show Naagin 5 opposite Sharad Malhotra, with whom she also appeared in a music video. Surbhi recently collaborated with Arjun Bijlani for a music video titled 'Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar'.' At present, she is winning the hearts of the audiences by portraying Manmeet Shergill opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar in Sherdil Shergill.

