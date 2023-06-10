Taapsee Pannu celebrates the year of ‘Barbie’ with gorgeous pink clothes from Zabella

Taapsee Pannu is a Bollywood diva who is quite literally, a class apart. From her acting skills, fashion choices, sense of style, incomparable charm and of course, her personality, everything about her is super unique. This is perhaps why her work is heavily celebrated. Taapsee Pannu, the versatile and talented Bollywood actress, has been making waves in the fashion industry as well with her stunning and unique sense of style.

The Thappad actress is known for her experimental and bold fashion choices. Taapsee recently celebrated the year of 'Barbie' in true style, donning an array of gorgeous pink clothes from the renowned fashion brand, Zabella. Are you wondering what she wore? Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Taapsee Pannu channels her inner Barbie in pink

Pink, often associated with femininity and charm, has been a recurring theme in Taapsee Pannu’s fashion statements. This time, she took it to a whole new level by channeling the spirit of the iconic Barbie doll, renowned for her elegance and timeless beauty with a white crop top paired with a baby pink Acai skirt from 1XBLUE worth Rs. 9,000. She also wore a gorgeous pink faux fur jacket from Zabella worth Rs. 8,990, over the same, to complete her outfit. Doesn’t she look super amazing?

The Haseen Dillrube actress’ outfit styled by Devki Bhatt was made all the more awesome with “Karens” white faux leather boots from Hogwash worth Rs. 1,799. Her hair was curled up to perfection by Seema Mane. Her look was elevated further with a subtle makeup look with pink lips, done by Evania Pannu. It’s hard not to fall for her, isn’t it?

With this look, she has not only paid homage to Barbie's legacy but also solidified her status as a fashion icon in the industry. it’s quite clear that Taapsee continues to push boundaries and explore new horizons in both her acting career and her fashion choices. She undoubtedly aims to leave a lasting impression as a style icon. With her fearless attitude and penchant for experimentation, Taapsee Pannu continues to inspire countless individuals to embrace their individuality and celebrate fashion as a form of self-expression.

So, what do you think about her outfit? Would you wear something like this? Comment below to share your views and thoughts with us.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Palak Tiwari shines in Ruup chikankari set that you can afford too; Find out the cost