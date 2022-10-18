Take cues from Alia Bhatt’s maternity style file and slay like a diva; PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt is one of the most stunning actresses in Bollywood. She is currently in one of the best phases of her life. The Brahmastra actress took all her fans by surprise when she announced her first pregnancy with Ranbir Kapoor. All eyes are on the couple and everyone is waiting for the arrival of Junior Kapoor. Well, talking about Alia’s professional front she has been unstoppable. From shooting for her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone to promoting Brahmastra, she has done it all. But one thing that has not changed is her fashion game. She was a slayer then and continues to slay through her pregnancy even now. Today we bring to you some of her best maternity outfits which you can take cues from and make your pregnancy stylish as well. Golden Girl

Alia Bhatt looked glamorous in the golden gown that she wore for an award function. Alia donned a custom-made gown by Gauri and Nainika. The cape-like sleeves looked perfect and enhanced the beauty of the gown, while the pleats on the dress fall perfectly on her bump. This golden gown flows from below the waist and makes her look breathtakingly gorgeous. Talking about accessories, she has worn rings and bracelets from Bulgari and earrings from Esa Contemporary Jewellery.

Desi Girl Ethnic attire can never go wrong for anyone. Alia Bhatt looks gorgeous in a salwar kameez and dupatta. This ensemble is custom-made from Nidhi Tholia collection. Alia wore a green anarkali paired with a blue bandhani dupatta. She had her hair tied a bun and decorated it with a gajra and wore jhumkas from Amrapali jewellery.

Pretty in pink Alia Bhatt blooms in this pink floral dress by the Label Jenn. The dress with a spaghetti strap and plunging neckline makes Alia looks even more stunning. This Link Lara set consists of a dress and it is layered by a blazer of the same print.

Boss lady vibes Alia Bhatt oozes oomph in this yellow pantsuit from Stella Mccartney with a black v-neck tank top. The classic pantsuit with a contrasting black tank was paired with a pair of white-heeled mules. She kept her overall look easy and fuss-free with wavy hair and rings for accessories.