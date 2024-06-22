Take cues from Ananya Panday’s glitter glam, cutesy corsets and more outfits to shine at a party

Do you enjoy dancing your feet off over the weekends to unwind from your hectic work week? Is exploring new clubs something you enjoy? But do you want to learn how to one-up your previous party look? Look no further, gurl, as we have curated a special party outfits list for you that is inspired by none other than our favorite GenZ celeb, Ananya Panday!

It is giving Tinkerbell!

No matter what the occasion, never deny an opportunity to shine. Ananya Panday not only preaches but also practises this philosophy in this sultry green party outfit. The actor was recently spotted wearing a stunning custom A-line dress embellished with Swarovski crystals, and matching green Gema jewelry.

Guide to glitter

Sparkly dresses are a surefire way to stand out in any setting and a necessary foundation of every party wardrobe. Made for sunset cocktails and nights on the dancefloor, this orange Self-Portrait mini is cut from rhinestone-studded mesh, giving it a sculpted feel and high-shine finish. Ananya looks like a Dream Girl in this outfit!

Pinstripes on a night out?

Pinstripes may have their roots in workwear, but they are not bound by the nine-to-five regime. Here, the corporate aesthetic gets a sexy update for a night out on the town. Styled by Mohit Rai, Ananya Panday wore a co-ord set consisting of a corset top, paired with a navy pinstripe mini skirt, both from Australian label Lioness.

The asymmetrical hemline beautifully balances the shoulder-baring half. Featuring additional rose detailing with a sash attached to it, the silhouette gets its final touch. By skimping on accessories, she shows how to make a statement without them.

The leather effect

Aiming to look effortlessly sexy? Let the actor’s Cultnaked form-hugging mini be pinned on your mood board. Put together by Lakshmi Lehr, it is not just the dress but also the pairing of semi-sheer tights that help this look score a 100 on ten!

Her on-point makeup game, featuring smokey eyeshadow, kohl-rimmed eyes, and glossy lips, adds even more oomph.

Candy-like in pink

While the uproar may have faded, Barbie pink will forever be loved and worn to no ends. This H&M x Mugler knot-detail mini perfectly captures Panday’s playful personality. Showcasing an asymmetrical neckline with a tie-around detail, it serves as a nostalgic reminder of the Y2K era.

Adding silver accents, she opted for drop earrings and a chunky jewel ring. Her decision to keep her hair in a neat updo really brought out the neckline's beauty and made sure the outfit did not lose its impact.

Let there be white

The actor went with a little white dress, corseted and feathered, in boudoir style. Further using accessories to make a statement, she opted for heart-shaped earrings, dainty rings, and anklets by Swarovski Crystals. She rounded off her look with white-hued stilettos from Christian Louboutin, delivering a lesson in wearing white right.

Get going in co-ords

Spicing up her Dafna May separates with tied-up Public Desire heels added a tangy twist to her look. Pairing Bermuda shorts with a clean-cut blazer blends casual comfort with formal elegance, while the bralette-esque top underneath brings forth a touch of femininity.

So, my party girlies, bookmark these looks inspired by Ananya Panday’s style to shine like a disco ball on your next evening out!

