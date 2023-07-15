Take cues from Deepika Padukone acing all-white athleisure outfit with hoodie, tights, shoes from Adidas

Deepika Padukone, Bollywood’s beloved actress, never fails to make a style statement. With her impeccable fashion sense and ability to effortlessly pull off any outfit, she continues to inspire millions of fans worldwide. The Jawaan actress’ ability to make basically everything she wears, shine gloriously with the power of her charisma, charm, grace, and of course, her incomparable beauty, is super amazing, isn’t it?

Recently, the Project K actress was spotted rocking an all-white athleisure ensemble, featuring a hoodie, tights, and shoes from the popular sportswear brand, Adidas. Why don’t we delve into her stunning outfit and take cues from her style to create a similar chic and sporty look? Are you ready? Let’s dive right in.

Deepika Padukone looks fabulous in an all-white sporty look

Athleisure has become a prominent fashion trend – seamlessly blending comfort and style. The concept combines athletic apparel with casual wear, allowing individuals to embrace an active lifestyle while exuding fashion-forward vibes. Deepika Padukone’s choice of an all-white athleisure outfit perfectly embodies this trend. She showcased her ability to flawlessly blend sportswear with a touch of elegance. The Padmaavat actress paired the Adidas Z.N.E fully zippered hoodie worth Rs. 10,999 with the Adidas Z.N.E premium pants worth Rs 8,999 to get the right look. The Pathaan actress also completed her outfit with Adidas Women’s X_PLRBOOST training shoes worth Rs. 17,999. Doesn’t she look super cool?

The Bajirao Mastani actress’ all-white outfit, styled by her stylist, Shaleena Nathani, was further elevated with minimalistic accessories like a stacked pair of earrings. Safe to say, this added to the outfit without stealing focus from her clothes. A sleek, low ponytail and, of course, a makeup look with black cat-eyed eyeliner, and a bold dark red lip completed her look. Doesn’t she look simply magnificent? It’s hard not to fall for the talented actress’ style and charm, isn’t it?

Want to recreate Deepika’s outfit? Here are some tips:

Accessorize sparingly, and keep the focus on the all-white ensemble by opting for minimal accessories. A simple wristwatch or a delicate necklace can add a touch of sophistication without overpowering the overall look. Remember to try to play with textures like incorporating different textures within your all-white outfit to add depth and interest. We suggest that you pair a ribbed hoodie with sleek tights or layering a mesh top under the hoodie for a stylish twist. Above all, remember that confidence is the ultimate accessory to making every outfit shine as the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress does. So, go ahead and embrace the athleisure trend with self-assurance, make the look your own. You can even try to add a sling bag or nice cap to complete the look so, style away. You’ve got this!

Advertisement

Deepika’s all-white athleisure look, adorned with Adidas pieces, is a testament to her fashion prowess. By taking inspiration from her ensemble, you can effortlessly achieve a chic and sporty aesthetic. Remember to prioritize comfort while adding your personal touch to the outfit. So, what did you think of Deepika Padukone’s outfit? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia adds unique flair to formal wear with Monse print blazer and pants