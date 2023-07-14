Take cues from Janhvi Kapoor on mastering floral print as she pulls off hot Magda Butrym ruched midi

Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor is known for her impeccable sense of style, charisma, and of course, her ability to look good in basically just everything that she wears. But, what makes her super special is the Roohi actress’ love for floral prints. She can style these to perfection, without any doubts. Needless to say, floral prints have long been a timeless fashion statement, adding a touch of elegance and vibrancy to any outfit.

The Mili actress recently showcased her fashion prowess by effortlessly pulling off a hot ruched midi dress by Magda Butrym for the promotions of her upcoming movie, Bawaal in Mumbai. So, let’s delve into Janhvi Kapoor’s floral fashion choice and learn how to style floral prints with confidence and panache.

Janhvi Kapoor aced the flower-laden midi colorful femme look

When it comes to styling floral prints, Janhvi Kapoor demonstrates the subtle art of embracing femininity in its entirety. Opt for a floral midi dress like the one she wore from Magda Butrym’s collection. It was a white ruched halterneck midi dress with a red and pink flowery print worth Rs. 1,17,550 approximately. The mid-length dress with a cut-out style offers a classic and versatile silhouette suitable with a modern twist, for various occasions. It’s clear that her stylist chose a style that flatters her body shape and features a vibrant floral pattern to make a bold statement. The Dhadak actress paired this outfit with a matching sexy ankle-high wrapped around stiletto heels to complete the look.

The talented Ghost Stories actress’ styling prowess shines through her thoughtful accessory choices. To elevate the floral print outfit, the Good Luck Jerry actress selected minimalistic accessories that complement the color palette and overall aesthetic without overpowering the outfit i.e. a ring and simple stud earrings. Furthermore, her hair was styled in stylish loose waves whereas her subtle makeup look with a subtle shimmery eyeshadow, prominent mascara, and pink glossy lipstick, she looks magical, doesn’t she?

Tips on how to recreate Janhvi Kapoor’s outfit:

The Jana Gana Mana actress’ outfit demonstrates how to strike a balance between floral prints and solid colors to create a harmonious ensemble. So, if you’re trying to recreate her look and your floral midi dress features a vibrant and busy pattern too, we would suggest you tone down the rest of your outfit with solid-colored pieces like shoes, a solid-hued blazer, or even a neutral-toned cardigan. This approach ensures that the floral print remains the focal point of your outfit. Don’t be afraid to experiment with unique styles while working with floral prints like, layering can add depth and dimension to the ensemble. Consider incorporating a denim jacket, a leather biker jacket, or a lightweight cardigan to create a trendy layered look.

Last, but not the least, Janhvi Kapoor exudes confidence in her fashion choices, and it’s an essential element in pulling off any outfit, including floral prints. Embrace your style and wear your floral print with confidence. Remember that fashion is an expression of your unique personality, so own your look and walk with self-assurance. With these tips in mind, you’ll be able to rock floral prints like a fashion pro, just like Janhvi Kapoor did with the Magda Butrym midi dress. So, what do you think of Janhvi Kapoor’s outfit? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

