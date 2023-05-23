Take summer inspiration from these 5 easy breezy kurta sets in Sara Ali Khan’s closet

Ardent followers of Sara Ali Khan must already be aware of the fact that her ethnic aesthetic has always been on point. Whether it’s her ever-expanding collection of cotton kurta suits or her undeniably beautiful collection of sarees, she has always been on top of her fashion game when it comes to ethnic wear. She is seen opting for colorful and comfortable kurta sets during casual outings, vacations, airport looks, and even for running errands.

Kurta sets are a must-have in every traditional Indian closet and Sara Ali Khan’s collection of kurta sets is a constant reminder that we all need to upgrade and update our own kurta sets game, isn’t it? So, are you trying to get inspired by Sara Ali Khan’s collection of kurta sets and add a part of her ethnic spark to your closet? Well, we’ve got you covered with this list.

Sara Ali Khan wore this pastel pink kurta and paired it with classic embroidered juttis for a comfortably casual ethnic look. She hopped on the monochrome trend train with this outfit and added some matching bangles to round out her ethnic aesthetic. This pink set is from the label Devnaagri that’s also been worn by various other celebrities and it costs Rs. 17,500. Isn’t this outfit just beautiful?

Sara Ali Khan managed to do the challenging task of putting two different prints together in this pretty outfit. She wore this magenta pink and aqua blue kurta from Global Desi which costs Rs. 1,800 and paired it perfectly with juttis and an exquisite pair of diamond earrings. She also completed her look with some chunky bangles and wore it to a casual meeting with a director. Doesn’t she look gorgeous?

Sara picked this breezy and comfortable kurta set for her travels. She aced the comfy airport look with a white Chikankari kurta set from Tokree which is priced at Rs. 16,000. She completed her look with a beautiful multi-colored dip-dyed dupatta. She also opted for white juttis, multi-colored bangles, and gold jhumkas to round out her outfit. We’re simply obsessed.

Sara Ali Khan’s Chikankari kurta sets look beyond heavenly. Don’t they? She opted to ride the monochrome trend wave yet again, with this outfit as she wore a gorgeous light blue Chilankari kurta set from Kora worth Rs. 17,100. Her multicolored embroidered juttis were the perfect choice to add a dash of color to the outfit. She completed her airport look with a simple pair of diamond studs. Isn’t this delicate outfit, just mesmerizing?

Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan’s simple fashion choices aren’t just limited to the airport, she also wears them formally. She chose to wear this humble peach kurta set with an intricate neckline from Sukriti and Aakriti which costs Rs. 35,900, to celebrate her grandmother, Sharmila Tagore’s birthday. She paired her girly pastel outfit with a delicate silver kada, juttis, and a perfect pink manicure. It’s hard not to fall in love with her outfit, isn’t it?

Advertisement

We’re undeniably in love with the beautiful kurta sets in Sara Ali Khan’s closet and cannot wait to add some of these to our wardrobe too. Which one’s your favorite? Comment below to share your views with us.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Malaika Arora - Celebrities bringing back basics with their fashion