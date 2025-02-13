Tamannaah Bhatia adds luxe touch to her tracksuit with a Rs 1.23 lakh Jacquemus bag at the airport
Tamannaah Bhatia is a style icon when it comes to slaying laid-back fashion. Snapped at the airport, she was seen in a tracksuit styled with a luxury bag.
Tamannaah Bhatia always steps out in style, effortlessly impressing fans with her fashion choices. Seamlessly blending minimal fashion with lavish details, she proves that luxury truly lies in the finer elements. Recently spotted at the airport, the stunning star rocked a matching tracksuit. Let’s take a look at how she styled the outfit.
Tamannaah opted for a budget-friendly set from Adidas. She wore an '80s logo polo tee in a brown shade, priced at approximately Rs. 3.5k. Featuring orange stripes, the half-sleeved top was designed with a white collar and white sleeve borders, adding a classic touch to her sporty look.
She paired the polo with track pants worth Rs. 8.9k in the same color. Mirroring the polo’s pattern, the outfit perfectly accentuated her well-maintained figure. The athletic matching set proves that the actor can effortlessly pull off any style.
Bhatia completed her look with a pair of white sneakers. Opting for a sleek design over chunky styles, she kept it classic with regular white shoes. This outfit is perfect for long travel plans like flights and road trips. You can also try this look for laid-back meetups with your buddies.
The Stree 2 actor added a touch of luxury to her budget-friendly fit with a beige-colored tote from Jacquemus, worth a staggering Rs. 1,23,370. Keeping it simple yet stylish, she skipped other accessories and completed her look with a pair of brown-tinted glasses.
Tamannaah styled her hair straight, letting it fall effortlessly over her shoulders. Opting for minimal makeup ideal for travel, she kept her skin hydrated, added a hint of cheek tint, and finished with a glossy pink lip.
What do you think of Tamannaah’s airport look? Tell us in the comments below.
