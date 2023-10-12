Tamannaah Bhatia brings back neon candy colors with Sabyasachi modernized saree and halter-neck blouse

The Indian entertainment and fashion industry has given birth to its fair share of global icons, and one of the most iconic names on that list has got to be that of Tamannaah Bhatia, the talented fashionista who is known for her ability to always be trending. Whether it’s the red carpet, the runway, or the airport, the Lust Stories 2 actress’ fashion game is always on point. Expectedly, this was true for her recent outfit too, which set the internet on fire.

The talented Jee Karda actress recently took to Instagram to post pictures of herself in a stylish neon-colored saree, which legit has us obsessed. Why don't we dive right in and take a closer look at the talented actress’ exceptional outfit?

Tamannaah Bhatia looked amazing in a colourful modernized saree

The classy Jailer actress was recently seen wearing a gorgeous neon pink-colored saree from none other than the fashion maven, Sabyasachi. This vibrant saree had a unique embroidered border with beadwork and was beautifully draped with a ruched skirt and a gorgeously expanded pallu that rested on the talented diva’s shoulder. She further chose to pair this with a vibrant neon yellow sleeveless blouse with an alluring halter neck. It also had a unique front tie-up which the gorgeous actress tied up into a bow on the side, like a scarf. The modernized blouse was a much-needed breath of fresh air with a sultry backless style. It looked simply stunning on the fashion queen!

The talented Bahubali: The Beginning actress further chose to complete her classy and vibrant ensemble with metallic gold sandals which complemented her ensemble. But that’s not all, the exceptionally beautiful diva also chose to take the minimalistic yet statement route to accessories with matching metallic pink floral earrings and a matching ring from Diosa Paris. We’re absolutely in love with her decision because it not only looked great but also made sure that her colorful ensemble gets the focus that it oh-so-undoubtedly deserves.

Last but sure as hell not least, let’s talk about the gorgeous Plan A Plan B actress’ hair and makeup game which was totally on point as well. She chose to tie her hair up into an effortlessly stylish and sleek bun, this was indeed an elegant twist. On the other hand, her oh-so-glam makeup look with shimmery eyeshadow, well-shaped eyebrows, eyeliner on fleek, rouged cheeks, highlighter, and glossy pink-colored lipgloss, totally complemented and elevated her entire ensemble. We’re undoubtedly in love with her overall look, it has left a lasting impression.

So, what are your views about the exceptional Bholaa Shankar actress’ ensemble? Are you a fan? Share your thoughts through the comments section, right away!

ALSO READ: LFW 2023: Alaya F walks the ramp in tasseled backless bralette with matching abstract bead-embroidered pants