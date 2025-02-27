Tamannaah Bhatia chooses a black crop jacket and ₹42K trousers for airport look that’s equal parts trendy and practical

When it comes to airport fashion, you definitely can’t expect things to be simple. This morning (27th February), Tamannaah Bhatia was seen jetting off in style from Mumbai Airport, looking absolutely chic and bewitching in her all-black ensemble. She donned three black pieces that turned her airport look into a moment to admire and appreciate her fashion skills. Let’s break down the details of her ensemble!

All about travel style, Tamannaah Bhatia decided to add a dash of elegance to her look. As a base, she wore a casual black top with a quote imprinted on it. It had a fitted bodice that closely hugged her body. Adding a classy layer to it, the actress wore a cropped black jacket. It featured puff details with a front zipper. She decided to keep it open, effortlessly turning heads.

For the bottoms, the Uyi Amma dancer styled her black jacket and top with trousers valued at Rs 42,934. They had a laid-back vibe with a wide silhouette and an elastic waistband, ensuring a tailored fit.

When it comes to airport looks, Tamannaah Bhatia never forgets her Jacquemus bag, which costs Rs 1.23 lakh. It's a classic and a must-have for a perfect travel-friendly appearance. Speaking of additional accessories, her neck was adorned with two delicate chains curated with transparent beads. Her wrist exuded charm with a bracelet and a Cartier watch that screamed luxury. For the coolest touch, she shaded her eyes with brown-tinted sunglasses.

Her mid-length tresses were kept open, parted at the side, and styled in loose waves. Her beauty game was all about subtlety and minimalism, embracing a more natural approach. Her cheekbones glowed with a soft blush, while a glossy nude lipstick added a hydrating finish.

Seamlessly adding a touch of comfort, the actress completed her airport ensemble with white shoes. And just like that, she was all set to capture attention at the airport.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s airport fashion always comes with a stylish twist, opening a new chapter on how to elevate your travel look. This time, it was all about keeping things classy, chic, and absolutely enchanting.

What are your thoughts on Tamannaah Bhatia’s look? Let us know in the comments below!