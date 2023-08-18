Tamannaah Bhatia effortlessly raises the power of a blazer; sets boss babe vibes

Tamannaah Bhatia is demonstrating that the boss babe era is far from gone. The lovely actress recently wore a brown blazer and oozed confidence and grace. Tamannaah's current style is a great fashion statement when paired with diverse accessories. She effortlessly raises the power of a blazer with her distinctive style, displaying her admiration for this timeless garment. Her fashion choices continue to inspire, reminding us that the boss babe look is here to stay, pushing women to embrace their inner confidence and elegance. Let's take a closer look at her current ensemble's details and discover the intriguing aspects that make up her amazing appearance.

Tamannaah Bhatia sets boss babe vibes in a chic brown blazer look

Tamannaah Bhatia's fashion sense is impeccable, and her current brown blazer look is no exception. This eye-catching outfit has a layer of plain fabric elegantly draped over a plaid patterned jacket. The simple layer has half sleeves with lovely golden buttons set for aesthetic purposes, which adds a touch of charm. Tamannaah completes the outfit with wide-leg trousers in the same checkered fabric, creating a cohesive and attractive set. The boss outfit is from Helen Anthony.

How did Tamannaah do her makeup, style her hair and more

Tina Mukherjee did her hair, fashioned in loose curls, adding a sense of easy grace to her entire look. Her artistic posing highlighted the attraction of her free hair, whether they were carelessly thrown back or gently falling in front. Tamannaah's makeup, done by the amazing Billy Manik, complimented her exquisite hairstyle with a dewy makeup that enhanced her natural shine. The look was finished with a blush pink eyeshadow and matching lipstick, which added a touch of softness and class.

Advertisement

As the actor's fashion sense extends beyond her clothing, with her current look, Bhatia opted for stunning pieces from Misho Designs and Tuuula Jewellery. Her ears adorned with two separate earrings interlocking circular earrings steals the show. And, a golden ear cuff adds a touch of edginess to the overall look. Jimmy Choo black and white patterned heels added the ideal finishing touch, taking the whole look to new heights.

With her unique fashion choices, Tamannaah's attention to detail shows through. Styled by the amazing Mohit Rai and team, the actress exhibited her exquisite taste and fashion-forward choices. Tamannaah Bhatia once again displayed why she is a real fashion legend with her stunning jewelry and elegant accessories.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday; 5 celeb-approved ways of modernising THIS traditional silhouette like a pro