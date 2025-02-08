Tamannaah Bhatia exudes bossy glam in pink oversized blazer and black midi skirt for a classy OOTN

Tamannaah Bhatia doesn’t believe in over-the-top fashion but ensures her outfit speaks for itself. Attending the Loveyapa screening, the actress embraced a bossy vibe, serving looks in a chic blazer ensemble. She wore a classy pink blazer—perfect for transitioning from the boardroom to the party floor. Let’s break down the details of her look.

Setting the mood with power dressing, Tamannaah Bhatia turned her night-out look into a must-try fashion inspiration. The oversized pink blazer featured a wrap design, a lapel collar, full sleeves (which she rolled up for a relaxed touch), and button details, making it effortlessly stylish. The soft pink shade perfectly complemented her beauty, proving that no one can slay it better than her.

Just like her top, her bottom wear is worth noticing—who knows, it might just be the perfect office outfit you’re looking for.

Styling her pink blazer, the actress ditched tailored pants and added a playful touch with a black midi skirt. The fitted skirt hugged her lower body while maintaining a relaxed fit, making it comfortable to walk in while still exuding glam.

The minimal accessories elevated her look effortlessly. She adorned her ears with beautifully round earrings featuring a tiny dangler element and paired them with a watch and a bracelet on her wrist. For an added touch of glam, she carried a stunning black bracelet bag—a perfect blend of fashion and function.

Soft pink glam was her obsession for the night. A flawless base gave her a radiant glow, which she enhanced with blush-highlighted cheekbones, eyeliner for a hint of drama, and pink lipstick as the finishing touch. She left her hair open with a middle part, cascading down her shoulders, while pink stilettos added the final touch of energy to her night-out look.

Blazers can seamlessly transition from office wear to party wear, and Tamannaah Bhatia just proved it. Styled with minimal accessories and soft pink makeup glam, she once again showed how to keep fashion on point, turning her look into a style guide.