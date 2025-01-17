Tamannaah Bhatia goes Uyiiii Amma with casual t-shirt and black embellished bag for movie date night with Vijay Varma

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are once again giving us adorable couple goals as they stepped out for a movie date. The duo made an appearance yesterday, looking undeniably cool and casual in their minimalistic styles. The actress kept it effortlessly chic in a white T-shirt and dark jeans. Let’s break down her attire.

Tamannaah Bhatia, who consistently makes headlines for her glamorous and casual outfits, delivered yet another look to admire. For the movie date night with her beau, the actress went all Uyiiii Amma with her white crop top. Featuring a round neckline, short sleeves, and a fitted bodice, the top hugged her figure in all the right places, perfectly flaunting her well-maintained physique. Her choice of attire struck the perfect balance between low-key and elegant.

Styling her look, the actress opted for dark high-waist jeans. Designed with sleek silhouettes, the jeans gave her a polished yet comfortable appearance. The perfect balance of white with dark color is ideal for elevating your daily wardrobe and continuing to make a style statement. It's versatile and perfect for college, hangouts, shopping, movie dates, and more.

For accessories, she ditched the glam and chose a casual Gen-Z approach. With hoop earrings and rings, the actress kept it minimal. The Cartier watch on her wrist has been her all-time favorite, no matter the occasion. To add a touch of funk, she carried a black embellished bag.

The flawless glow on her face, with a soft base, blush glow, defined brows, and nude lipstick, was subtle yet perfect to highlight her natural charm. Her bright smile made her even more enchanting, radiating a glow from within.

Her open, flowy hair styled with a side part and loose waves framed her face beautifully. Paired with pointed white heels, she was all set to make her boyfriend Vijay’s heart race.

As for Vijay Varma, he looked effortlessly cool with his street-style vibes. He slayed in a classy black leather jacket layered over a t-shirt and paired with blue jeans. His hair was neatly groomed and styled to the side, adding to his dashing appearance.

The couple looked absolutely adorable walking closely together, perfectly complementing each other’s casual vibes. Couples, take notes and make your movie date night full of romance and effortlessly chic outfits that turn into a statement.

