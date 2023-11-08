Tamannaah Bhatia is sassy as she aces crystal-crafted black midi-dress look with side cut-outs

Tamannaah Bhatia is a global sensation and one of the most fashionable actresses in the entertainment industry. Her fashion choices have always been a source of inspiration for her fans. She doesn’t just follow trends; she sets them. Her ability to blend classic elements with modern trends has made her a style icon. The Jailer actress recently shined in the spotlight in a striking black crystal-embellished midi dress with cut-outs, and she effortlessly showcased her love for this bold and daring style.

Let’s just delve into the details of Tamannaah Bhatia's mesmerizing look and the dress that set the fashion world abuzz and dive right in!

A glimpse at Tamannaah Bhatia’s bewitching black ensemble

The Lust Stories 2 fame mesmerized onlookers as she stepped out in a MACH & MACH rib-knit turtleneck maxi dress, meticulously crafted in Italy, which bore a hefty price tag of Rs. 1,15,278. This haute couture piece boasts of structured shoulders adding a powerful and sophisticated edge to the overall look. But what truly set it apart, though, were the long sleeves adorned with cut-outs and crystal-like embellishments. This bold design element accentuated the Bhola Shankar fame’s confidence and flair for pushing fashion boundaries. The sultry side cut-out design of the dress is adorned with a crystal chain only accentuates the audacious elegance of this outfit. It’s a striking example of how fashion can be both classy and daring, allowing a person to express their individuality while maintaining a sassy sense of style.

The Plan A Plan B fame’s choice of a black dress, accentuated with crystal embellishments, exemplifies her mastery of monochromatic fashion. Black is timeless and versatile, and the crystals add a touch of glamour and luxury. But that’s not all, the Babli Bouncer actress also took the minimalistic path to accessories as she chose to add to her stylish outfit with statement diamond-encrusted rings.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s makeup and hair game further enhanced her look

To complete her look, the F3: Fun and Frustration fame opted for an open wavy hairstyle that beautifully cascaded down her back and shoulders while adding a touch of effortless grace to her ensemble. The hair also framed her face to pure perfection, making way for her makeup look to shine through. The Jee Karda fame’s makeup was subtle but striking, with mascara-laden eyelashes, light brown eyeshadow, rouged cheeks, and the perfect glossy nude lipstick. The makeup perfectly accentuated her natural beauty, allowing the dress to remain the focal point. We’re obsessed with the Baahubali: The Beginning actress’ minimalistic approach which continued in her makeup marvel as well.

Tamannaah Bhatia has come a long way in her journey in the fashion world. From her early days in the film industry to becoming a renowned fashion icon, her transformation is awe-inspiring. She has consistently pushed the boundaries of style, experimenting with various looks and trends, making her one of the most admired celebrities in the fashion industry. As she continues to inspire fashion enthusiasts, it’s safe to say that she has solidified her position as a trendsetter in the industry, don’t you agree? Share your thoughts with us, right away.

