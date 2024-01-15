Tamannaah Bhatia, Malaika Arora to Janhvi Kapoor: 6 actresses who brought back 90s holographic silver dresses

The holographic trend has been around for ages. This classy trend has been bringing a futuristic vibe to the fashion world since the 90s while shining and reflecting light like a boss. The incomparably stylish, shimmery, and fashionably fabulous trend is now back at the top and it’s all thanks to our beloved Bollywood divas who inspired us by wearing silver holographic dresses and carrying them with the charm, confidence, and allure that they deserve. We’re absolutely in love with these celebrities’ incomparably glittery and glamorous ensembles!

So, without any further delays, let’s dive into some of the recent instances when the leading ladies of Bollywood including the glamorous Malaika Arora, the fabulous Tamannaah Bhatia, the Gen-Z icon, Janhvi Kapoor, and others, made us swoon in silver holographic dresses.

6 Bollywood actresses who slayed in silver holographic dresses

Rakul Preet Singh’s midi with cut-outs:

Rakul Preet Singh recently left us swooning over her shiny silver knee-length off-shoulder midi-dress with a corset-like heart-shaped upper half and a duper sultry cut-out design on both sides of her waist. It also had a super sexy and simply sultry neckline that turned heads.

Malaika Arora’s classy floor-length gown:

Malaika Arora recently wore a show-stopping silver holographic gown that redefined elegance and glamour. The floor-length masterpiece has a full-sleeved and body-hugging silhouette that accentuates her well-toned figure. The gorgeous piece reflected light like a boss.

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor’s elegant gown with slit:

Janhvi Kapoor recently wore a beyond-classy floor-length gown with an asymmetrical neckline and a one-shoulder off-style. Its fitted silhouette hugs the diva’s curves at all the right places. The ensemble also raises the temperature with a cut-out design at her waist and an oh-so-hot plunging neckline.

Bhumi Pednekar’s super shimmery gown:

Bhumi Pendekar recently posted pictures of herself in an elegant floor-length silver gown. This Rahul Mishra gown has sleek straps, a plunging neckline, and a tiger-inspired design with a multi-colored floral embroidered dress. It also had a super classy train trailing behind her.

Kriti Sanon’s super hot silver mini-dress:

Kriti Sanon recently wore a seriously sexy sleeveless upper-thigh length mini dress. The classy silver-colored dress reflected light like a boss and its fitted design allowed the diva to flaunt her well-toned figure. She also added a matching full-sleeved and oversized cropped jacket to complete her style.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s fitted silver midi:

The incomparable Tamannaah Bhatia recently wore an incredibly sexy silver holographic midi dress. The divine actress simply dazzled in a metallic, opulent, and undeniably classy form-fitting futuristic Dolce and Gabbana dress. The midi dress has a corset-like top and a metallic sheen that leaves us totally obsessed.

So, what did you think of this trend that’s making its way back to the top? Are you as excited as we are? Which one of these outfits is your absolute favorite? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif or Janhvi Kapoor: Who styled their delicate white floral printed saree better?