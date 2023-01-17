Tamannaah Bhatia oozes oomph in electric blue cut-out midi dress at an event; Here’s how much it costs

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma recently hit the headlines as they posed together at an event. Rumours about their relationship have been floating on the Internet for a few weeks now, and their recent appearance further added fuel to dating rumours. Pictures and videos from the award show have surfaced on social media, and Tamannaah Bhatia made quite a fashion statement as she arrived in an electric blue midi dress with cutouts. The actress never fails to leave us impressed with her sartorial choices, and this time was no different! Tamannaah looked absolutely stunning in the vibrant coloured dress, and you’ll be surprised to find out how much it costs!

From fuchsia pink to electric blue- bold colours are having a serious moment in fashion. Tamannaah Bhatia embraced the bright, bold colour trend by opting for an eye-catching electric blue midi dress from the shelves of Gnama. The lovely dress has a plunging V-shaped neckline, broad shoulders, a form-fitting silhouette, and an asymmetrical hem. What makes the dress stand out are the risqué cut-outs at the waist, which add a stylish look! The dress costs Rs 5,999, and we think it is an excellent option for glam events, when you want to make heads turn.

Styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, Tamannaah Bhatia accessorized her stunning electric blue outfit with purple Christian Louboutin pumps, which further amped up her look! Her dewy makeup was on point, and she kept her look subtle by opting for nude lips. Her hair was tied back with just a few face-framing tendrils let loose at the front. She opted for golden jewellery, which perfectly complemented her outfit. She was seen wearing golden rings, and statement hoop earrings from Viange that cost Rs 12,500! Her entire look left us mesmerized, check out the pictures below.