Tamannaah Bhatia performs Maha Shivratri puja in minimally elegant, budget-friendly white anarkali set worth Rs 4.4K

Leave it to Tamannaah Bhatia to once again nail budget-friendly yet elegant fashion. Yesterday (February 26, 2025), on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri, the actress shared a video of herself offering prayers. She looked absolutely ethereal in a simple white Anarkali, proving how the right styling can elevate everyday fashion and family gathering looks. Let’s dive into the details of her outfit!

For the Maha Shivaratri puja, Tamannaah Bhatia opted for a minimally designed cotton flared Anarkali set from True Browns, priced at Rs 4,499. Designed for both elegance and comfort, the outfit featured a yoke line at the bust and subtle gathering details that cascaded into a full flare. Perfect for festive occasions, it was further enhanced by exquisite schiffli paneling at the hem. The best part? It comes with a zipper detail for a tailored fit.

This monochrome ensemble was paired with matching white pants. Featuring a loose silhouette and a high-waisted fit, the pants seamlessly complemented the Anarkali, making it a perfect budget-friendly addition to any wardrobe.

If you’re looking for an elegant yet simple outfit for a puja or family gathering without going overboard on fashion, this white Anarkali set is an ideal choice—graceful, minimal, and cost-effective.

Her ensemble was minimally elegant, and the actress kept her styling effortless yet flawless, proving that simplicity can be just as captivating.

She accessorized with delicate jewelry, opting for tiny dangler earrings that subtly enhanced her look. Her hair was neatly tied back into a ponytail with a center part, complementing her graceful appearance. Embracing a no-makeup look, Tamannaah showcased her natural beauty, radiating an irresistible glow. Her skin reflected her happy and healthy self, making her look even more stunning.

In contrast, you can also style this look with oxidized earrings, subtle makeup, and loose, flowing hair for an effortlessly chic vibe.

Tamannaah Bhatia looked absolutely stunning in this white Anarkali set, once again proving that she doesn’t need elaborate styling to make a statement. Her natural charm alone is enough to make our hearts flutter.