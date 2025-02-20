Tamannaah Bhatia picks Rs 1.23 lakh bag and Rasha Thadani goes for Rs 7k yellow midi-dress as they activate slaying mode

Tamannaah Bhatia and Rasha Thadani, the new duo in the tow, have mastered the art of minimal fashion, proving less is always more. Last night, they were snapped together dressed in casuals. Wherein the Aaj ki Raat star wore the t-shirt and jeans, the Uyi Amma girl was decked up in a midi dress. Let’s break down the details of their ensemble.

For the casual outing at night, Tamannaah Bhatia decided to keep her look simple with a t-shirt and jeans. The fitted t-shirt featured a V-neckline and short sleeves. Her blue top had white lines at the edge of the sleeve, making it just perfect for a night out with your friends or a casual date with your partner.

To pair her top with something relaxing and stylish, the actress chose blue denim jeans that came with a high-waist fitting and wide-leg silhouette. Her ensemble was indeed simple but impactful, serving as inspiration for all the minimal fashion girlies. Also, she didn’t forget to give some glam touch to it, and for that, she played well with the accessories.

On her shoulder, she carried a Jacquemus bag that came with a price tag of Rs 1.23 lakh. Adding some jewelry, she adorned her body with a choker neckpiece, danger element round earrings, a broad bracelet, and statement rings.

Her beauty game was strong and striking. It featured a flawless base with the right amount of concealer and foundation. The cheekbones radiate a rosy effect with a blush glow and glossy lipstick, adding a hydrating finish. She left her hair open, parted at the side.

Rasha Thadani took the Gen-Z approach and got dressed in the stunning yellow midi dress from Lulu & Sky valued at Rs 7,428. It was a sleeveless dress with a cut at the edge. The knot details secured the relaxable fitting, whereas cinched till the waist, the dress accentuated her well-maintained physique.

The actress decided to accessorize her look with the classy bag that she carried in her arms, and for jewelry, she adorned her ears with hoop earrings and a black bracelet on her wrists.

The dewy finish makeup glam consists of subtle concealer and foundation base. Her cheekbones glowed with the rosy blush, and her lips were painted with the glossy pink shade lipstick. The actress left her loose waves tresses open, cascading below her shoulders.

Both Tamannaah Bhatia and Rasha Thadani nailed her night look, and indeed, they are worth bookmarking to recreate later.