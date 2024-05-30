Tamannaah Bhatia proves white kurta set is as apt for date nights and festive occasions, and we totally agree

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have garnered love for both their on-screen performances as well as their off-screen rapport. The couple has been dating for quite some time and often gets snapped together at various events and outings, igniting excitement and leaving their fans in awe.

We couldn’t help but notice how effortlessly stylish they look when they step out hand in hand, from casual brunch dates to red-carpet appearances. What sets this couple apart is Tamannaah's refreshing wardrobe choices for their date nights. It consists of ethnic wear, which brings a breath of fresh air to the fashion scene, and her recent look was also in the same vein.

Let’s break down her latest look for you.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s ethnic look

Tamannaah stepped out with Vijay Varma and her outfit once again grabbed eyeballs. Taking a break from glam attires, she chose a gorgeous white kurta with little golden floral motifs. Her kurta had quarter sleeves, which gave her outfit a casual and comfortable vibe. The Bhola Shankar actress paired her kurta with white flared bottoms to create a put-together appearance that was apt for the setting.

The flowing dupatta around her neck really made the outfit stand out. Her dupatta had scalloped borders and similar golden motifs as that of the kurta, which gave her ensemble an exquisite flair.

A white kurta set like Tamannaah with minimal embellishments and paired with comfortable bottoms like palazzo pants or leggings is perfect for casual outings with friends or family. It offers a relaxed yet stylish look for daytime activities such as shopping, brunch, or a casual lunch date. The kurta is perfect for religious visits to temples or Gurudwara or occasions like prayers or puja.

On the other hand, Vijay Varma opted for a different style for the outing with Tamannaah Bhatia. He chose to wear a purple shirt paired with black pants.

Tamannaah’s accessories and glam

The Bahubali actress chose to forego accessories, opting for a minimalistic approach. In terms of make-up, she embraced a natural look with subtle touches that enhanced her features. She wore minimal make-up, opting for subtle blushed cheeks that added a hint of glow.

A nude tint on her lips complemented her overall look, adding a touch of softness without overpowering her natural lip colour. To frame her face, the actress kept her hair simple yet chic, wearing it open and straight.

Tamannaah proved that ethnic wear could fit perfectly for any event, whether it was a casual or special one. Her refreshing takes on traditional fashion inspired many people who like experimenting with their wardrobes and starting to appreciate their own ethnic clothes.

Tamannaah Bhatia carried herself like a queen in her own right to set standards in classiness and elegance, showing that sometimes less is more and enough.