Tamannaah Bhatia radiates comfort and class in all-brown co-ord set with cape, Saint Laurent eyewear

Tamannaah Bhatia has seamlessly shifted from her boss babe appearance to a complete beach babe mood, and we love it! She returned from her beautiful Maldives holiday with her rumored beau, Vijay Varma. But first, let's speak about her airport look!

Tamannaah's arrival appearance when she landed at the airport was stunning. Stepping off the airport, the very appealing diva wore a sleek and comfy attire that screams style. Every aspect of her wardrobe, from her clothing to her accessories, should be decoded. And Tamannaah certainly knows how to stand out both on and off the beach!

Decoding Tamannaah’s airport look

Tamannaah Bhatia is a genuine fashionista when it comes to donning this three-piece ensemble. She wore a gorgeous brown attire consisting of a ruched underwire bralette, high-waisted trousers, and a flowing cape put on top. What a striking appearance!

This set's fabric has an irregular texture, which adds a distinctive and eye-catching aspect to the ensemble. Teavora sells this gorgeous brown set for Rs 15,000 (about). Tamannaah's superb wardrobe selections demonstrate yet again that she is a supremely sexy diva. Take a cue from Tamannaah and sport a three-piece set like a genuine style maven.

Tamannaah slayed her look with these accessories

Tamannaah Bhatia knows how to dress up her airport ensemble with some very stylish accessories. This beauty wore Saint Laurent SL 276 sunglasses, which added a touch of glitter to her attire. Talk about serving with panache! But wait, there's more.

She elevated her footwear game by wearing a gorgeous pair of flats from The CAI Store. These semi-casual flats have a maroon ombre pattern that creates a mesmerizing gradient appearance that speaks elegance. What's more, guess what? These fantastic apartments are available for a reasonable price of Rs. 1,699. Tamannaah demonstrates her status as a real fashion star once more, seamlessly blending high-end accessories with inexpensive yet elegant footwear.

Tamannaah Bhatia strutted her stuff while slinging a khaki green bag over her shoulder, giving a touch of laid-back appeal to her look. She kept things basic with a simple bun hairstyle, exuding effortlessly cool vibes. She opted for a makeup-free appearance, allowing her natural beauty to show through and it was all about embracing your natural radiance!

